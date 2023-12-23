Mizzou's loss to Illinois was 5th of season, but can Tigers still make tournament? Gates says MU is 'very close'

ST. LOUIS — Dennis Gates hasn’t been shy about sending teams to March after games this season.

Memphis, Seton Hall, Kansas and even Jackson State, all of whom uncoincidentally beat Missouri, received the same praise from the Missouri head coach, who called them all NCAA Tournament-caliber team

Illinois received the highest commendation yet.

“They’re a Final Four team,” Gates said after the No. 13-ranked Illini beat, battered and bruised Missouri men's basketball all the way to a 97-73 win Friday at Enterprise Center. It was Missouri’s third straight loss. It was just the Illini’s second victory over Missouri in six attempts.

Missouri is now 7-5, and has just one nonconference game remaining: a home matchup against Central Arkansas on Dec. 30 at Mizzou Arena. Then comes the SEC. At this stage last season, the eventual tournament-seven-seed Missouri was 11-1, had just thumped Brad Underwood’s side with a 22-point victory on a frigid night in St. Louis.

So, if all five of Missouri’s losses in the 2023-24 season are tournament teams, the question stands: How close, or far, is Mizzou from that assessment?

“We’re very, very close. It’s very close. We're very close,” Gates said. “And I'm excited about our trending, because I think we're trending in the right direction. It’s probably things that are not seen with the naked eye from the outside looking in, but from internal perspective, I see the pieces, I see the growth, I see guys trending in the right direction.”

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

There’s an important statement wrapped within that answer.

During the Tigers’ day-to-day, he can see the makings of a team made for March, even if it’s not shown up to the naked eye watching the games.

But that doesn't mean the naked eye watching the games is wrong. On Friday, the problems were all over, and they were glaring.

Gates joked, or seemingly joked, that he would like a rule change that allowed coaches to call their own fouls.

That’s because Missouri sent Illinois to the line 31 times. Illinois’ star guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who finished the day with a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double, shot 16 free throws as he tormented the Tigers all the way until an ovation-inducing exit from the Orange end of the split St. Louis crowd.

Missouri's Trent Pierce, left, collides with Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Missouri’s offense didn’t fare much better.

In the first half, the Tigers had 17 attempts from 3. They made one of them.

Perhaps more concerning: Of the 17 attempts, 13 came from players who own a 30%-or-worse clip from behind the arc this season, as Illinois kept the ball out of MU’s hands.

Gates was quick to point out that MU went 5-of-10 from deep in the second half, but as Illinois’ Quincy Guerrier said …

“I think the game was over at halftime, to be honest,” the forward said, referencing the Illini’s 25-point lead.

Missouri's Nick Honor, center, loses control of the ball as Illinois' Marcus Domask, left, and Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

But Missouri’s coach said he would tell the players to keep taking those shots that put Missouri in the hole, “because they were wide open.”

Only time will tell if Missouri can right the ship and is, as Gates said, “very close” to being an NCAA Tournament team.

The road ahead isn’t getting any easier.

“We have to put our best foot forward — as we continue to do every day in practice, and I'm proud of my guys for doing that,” Gates said. “They haven’t gotten deflated after any loss at all this season, and I'm not going to ridicule or talk down to them or do anything but what I've always done, and that's (to) encourage our guys to play with confidence and regroup during this break. … You have to be able to reflect, take a step back. And that's what we'll do.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Can Mizzou still make tournament despite early woes? Gates says MU is 'very close'