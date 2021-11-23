Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz on Dan Mullen: 'If you sow jackass-ability, you get jackass-ability'

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz doesn't seem too disappointed that Dan Mullen is no longer coaching at Florida.

Drinkwitz trolled Mullen after Missouri's 24-23 overtime win on Saturday with a Star Wars reference and a lightsaber. Missouri and Florida players fought at halftime of the Gators' win in Gainesville on Halloween a season ago and Mullen came to his postgame news conference dressed like Darth Vader.

Much like Darth Vader and the Galactic Empire, Mullen's fall from the top at Florida was swift. The loss to Missouri made Florida 2-9 in its last 11 games against Power Five opponents and dropped the Gators to 5-6 on the season. Mullen was fired by Florida less than 24 hours after the loss to the Tigers.

Tuesday, Drinkwitz was on 1010XL in Jacksonville to talk about Missouri's win. He was asked about getting the last Star Wars word on Saturday evening and had this to say about Mullen:

"My father-in-law is a farmer and there’s an old saying you reap what you sow. And I believe that just like everything else, yeah if you sow kindness, you reap kindness. If you sow jackass-ability, you get jackass-ability. I’ve done my fair share of jabbing people and know that it’ll come back to you so I think it’s just part of the game."

Drinkwitz has quickly developed into arguably the best trash-talking head coach in the SEC. After going 5-5 in 2020, expectations were high for the Tigers in 2021. While Missouri has underachieved, the win over Florida got the Tigers bowl-eligible at 6-5 and guaranteed a second postseason berth and first bowl game in Drinkwitz's tenure. Missouri couldn't play in the 2020 Music City Bowl because of COVID-19 cases.

Florida, meanwhile, is competing with LSU and USC to hire a top-tier coach as Drinkwitz's Missouri tenure shows no signs of ending in the near future. With Mullen out of the SEC, we'll see if Drinkwitz finds another foil next season.