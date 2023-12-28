Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz makes case for changing college football's December schedule

ARLINGTON, Texas — On Friday evening in AT&T Stadium, No. 9-ranked Mizzou football and No. 7 Ohio State will be on opposite sidelines for their Cotton Bowl battle.

On Thursday, MU coach Eli Drinkwitz and OSU coach Ryan Day were on the same team.

That is when they were asked about the busiest month of the college football calendar.

“We've got to figure out a way to make first off December work,” Day said. “December is not working."

Drinkwitz took the first stab at the question, which presented the coaches to present their suggestions for what they would change about the final month of the calendar year if they were in charge.

Here is the Missouri coach’s full response, which lasted nearly two-and-a-half minutes:

Dec 28, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talk behind the Field Scovell Trophy during a press conference prior to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

“I mean, that is a loaded question. I don't know that there's any one thing that has to be changed. I think there has to be a collective group that gets together and decides that, really, we have to rearrange a lot of it. There's no other, I mean, we've talked about the 12-team playoff. I mean, there's no way possible for us to have a 12-team playoff next year and be recruiting in an open period and have transfer portal additions and subtraction going on and preparing for a game. It's just not possible.

“So there's going to have to be a reset of college football looking back, ‘OK, this is what we've become now.’ You know, right now we've got like a wheel with a, you know, a bicycle wheel, and we've taken the middle part right out, and then we just decided, ‘Ah, right, we'll just see how it figures out.’ We’ve got to start all over and build it back out again. And it's going to start with having to figure out the calendar.

“I don't have a simple answer for you. It's not as simple as, ‘Well, we'll just move signing day’; that's got consequences. The reality of it is the decisions that have been made have not been thought through about what are the unintended consequences of just saying, ‘All right, we’ll have two transfer portals.’ I mean, now you’ve got players who are making decisions about leaving a university — life-changing decisions — before they've even finished their finals, which again, is a big deal.

“I mean, we're here to, like Coach (Day) said, we're here to influence and impact people, and the No. 1 way we can is for them to get an education. I firmly believe in our guys receiving NIL (money) and receiving payments and making financial gains through playing the game of football. I think I've been adamant about that. But I also understand that getting a degree is going to be significantly more important for them in their future. I think not only for having that and being a positive contributor to society, but for a lot of these guys, they're going to be the first in their families to get a degree and now they’ve changed the trajectory of their family tree forever because now it's a standard for that person's family to go get a college degree.

“And so, again, unintended consequences of all the things adding up into one month, and it's just not possible for us to continue forward with this cycle.”

