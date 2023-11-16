In Mizzou's Brady Cook, how can Florida football stop another mobile QB from scrambling?

The Florida football defense has endured plenty of struggles of late, giving up 39 or more points in four straight games.

In the last two weeks, the Florida Gators been victimized by mobile quarterbacks.

Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson rushed for 92 yards and a TD when the Razorbacks upset UF at The Swamp 39-36 in overtime.

Last week, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels toyed with UF's defense, rushing for 234 yards and 2 TDs, including TD runs of 51 and 85 yards.

Florida will have its hands full with another mobile quarterback this week when plays Saturday at No. 11 Missouri (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Tigers quarterback Brady Cook has rushed for 228 yards and 6 TDs on the season.

"The athletic quarterback, depending on the skill around them and your strengths, can be an issue," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "This guy for sure has the ability on third down to escape and extend and make some plays with his feet, there's no doubt about it. He's also playing really efficiently."

Why can't UF football stop quarterbacks from scrambling

The loss of sophomore linebacker Shemar James hurt a Florida defense that already was starting to show warts in October. Missed tackles have been more the norm than the exception.

Last week, LSU rushed for 324 yards on 9.4 yards per carry, the second time this season UF has allowed at least 300 yards on the ground. Against Kentucky, UF surrendered 329 yards on 9.1 yards per carry. UF's front seven players have been unable to win one-on-one matchups and have been caught out of position on other occasions.

"We did a pretty good job of executing some of the blitzes and some of the stuff that we had set up for them," Florida linebacker Derek Wingo said after the LSU loss. "But obviously we'll go back and watch this film. There's a lot of things that we need to correct, a lot of things that we just need to prepare for next week's game."

Overall, under first-year defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, UF is giving up 6.37 yards per play, which ranks 129th out of 134 FBS teams.

Napier noted about 30 percent snaps are going to freshmen, and that lack of experience had shown up against higher-level SEC offenses, including South Carolina, Georgia and LSU.

"That's kind of the situation that you put yourself in as coaches: 'OK, how much can we carry relative to how much they can execute,'" Napier said. "I think each week is a little bit different challenge depending on who you are playing, the personnel, the matchups, the variables.

"But I do think these guys are getting really, really valuable experience, there's a leadership component to that as well, and I'm hopeful they will benefit from it in the future."

Mizzou QB Brady Cook will be tough to stop

In addition to rushing for 234 yards this season. Cook has passed for 2,746 yards with 17 TDs to 6 interceptions.

After being booed by Missouri's student section to start the year, Cook has led the Tigers to an 8-2 record.

"He's somebody that all of our players can relate to," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "Everybody comes in with big aspirations and dreams but the path to success is full of hard work and adversity and you have to either embrace it or run from it and Brady's really embraced it at every turn.

"They've seen how he had not flinched in the face of public scrutiny, criticism, nothing has interfered with what he believes about himself and his work ethic to always improve."

Cook guided Missouri to a 36-7 win over Tennessee last Saturday with both his arms and legs, passing for 275 yards and 1 TD and rushing for 55 yards and another touchdown.

"He's always been able to create first downs with his feet," Drinkwitz said. "We talk about creating two first downs per game with your feet at the quarterback position, but he's such a tough runner and he's able to pull the ball down and scramble, I think we had three first down conversions based off his scrambling ability within the past game against Tennessee."

