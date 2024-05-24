Mizzou’s Tamar Bates to host youth basketball camp in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Piper High School student Tamar Bates is looking forward to returning to the hardwood for the University of Missouri and looking forward to helping out in Kansas City, Kansas come June 8 for his first youth camp.

“It was just about instilling hope in the kids in the city. I’ve always wanted to give back and have an event like this,” Bates said.

Bates is the leading returning scorer for the Mizzou Tigers but he’s returning back to his hometown KCK to give back with his first Inside Scoop Bates Basketball Camp.

“You know it’s really a full circle moment, that, you know, it’s my turn to give back to the city and just give him somebody that, you know, it doesn’t matter who shows up to the camp. Just anybody from the city, I just want them to know that they can do it too,” he said.

Inspired by going to camps with local NBA product Alec Burks as a kid, it’s his turn to be a role model to youth in the area and be someone to look up to.

“I didn’t get here by myself. There were people I had as role models that either hooped or just did any kind of work around the city. There were people around the city that showed me the way and I want to be that example for kids in the city as well,” Bates said.

And with special guests, past and former players coming, work on some hoops as well.

“We’re just coming to get better. We’re coming here to leave a lasting impact on all these kids and even the parents as well. Hopefully we can help catapult them to any dreams they have,” Bates said.

Proceeds from the camp will go to the Equal Justice Initiative for Criminal Justice Reform and Racial Justice.

Deadline to register is June 3: You can register here.

