Mizzou softball to host first round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri softball Tigers will once again be hosting a Regional in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Mizzou was selected as a 7-seed and will host Summit League champions Omaha, Indiana and Washington. This is Mizzou’s third time hosting an NCAA Regional in four years.

KC-area prospects receive 2024 NBA Combine invites

Indiana will face Washington on Friday at 2 p.m. The Tigers will first face Omaha on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Mizzou reached the SEC Championship after their Thursday quarterfinal matchup against Arkansas was delayed until 9 a.m. Friday, where the Tigers won 3-1.

Mizzou went on to beat LSU 2-1 in the eighth inning on a sac fly to reach the championship where they fell 6-1 to Florida.

The Tigers ended the regular season with a record of 43-15 (13-11 in SEC play) and Mizzou was ranked 12th by USA Softball as of this past week.

The Regional will end on Sunday, May 19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.