Mizzou softball defeats Omaha; headed to Super Regionals

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers softball team is headed to Super Regionals after a walk-off victory against the University of Nebraska Omaha in extra innings on Sunday.

It was the Tiger’s second win of the day, defeating the Mavericks 5-1 in the first game, as they were teetering on the brink of elimination.

Mizzou responded after losing to Omaha 4-2 in extra innings on Friday.

Pitcher Laurin Krings was outstanding through the whole day, allowing only one run and five hits combined in both games against Mavericks.

She only allowed one run and one hit to go along with three strikeouts and three walks in the first matchup.

During that game, the Tigers scored all five of their runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run RBI single from Jenna Crenshaw and a two-run home run from Alex Honnold.

In the final game, Krings was even better, as she went nine innings, with four hits, 15 strikeouts, zero earned runs and one walk.

The only points of the second game came in the ninth inning on a Madison Walker RBI single up the middle that drove in Honnold. It was a high-pressure moment for Honnold who was down 0-2 in the count with two outs. That secured the Columbia Regional victory for the Tigers. They return to the Super Regionals where they last appeared in 2021.

Mizzou will host Duke in the Super Regionals.

