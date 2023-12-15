Mizzou selects Kansas City architect for stadium renovations

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri has selected a Kansas City-based architecture firm for its Memorial Stadium improvement project.

On Friday, the University of Missouri Athletic Department announced its partnership with DLR Group. The MU Board of Curators approved the decision during Friday’s meeting.

The university chose DLR Group because of its history of completing several comparable college football stadium renovations in recent years. DLR worked on the Los Angeles Memorial Stadium, the University of Houston’s football stadium and the University of Louisiana’s Cajun Field.

The next step in the project is for DLR to do a pre-design study to develop plans for the stadium that don’t go over $400,000.

“The Board of Curators is committed to investing in the progress of Mizzou Football, and the Memorial Stadium Improvement Project is an exciting opportunity to capitalize on the success the program has enjoyed in 2023 and the overall momentum Mizzou Athletics has generated,” UM Board of Curators Chair Michael Williams said.

“This is a crucial time for loyal fans around the state to support a project that’s integral to Mizzou’s future.”

According to a release, the university hopes to create an “open-air mixed-use” development along the north side of Memorial Stadium with the potential to host other revenue opportunities outside of football.

In the project, they will add additional seating, multiple observation decks, a new stadium gate, new recruiting rooms for Mizzou football, an enhanced video board, improved concessions, additional bathrooms and a new retail store.

The historic rock “M” behind the north-end zone will be preserved as part of the renovations.

Head football coach Eli Drinkwitz said these renovations will escalate the MU gameday environment.

“These efforts will greatly enhance the game-day experience for our dedicated, passionate and loyal fans. Keeping pace with others in the SEC through projects like this is extremely important from a recruiting standpoint,” Drinkwitz said.

“The atmosphere we’ve created at Faurot Field has made an impact on recruits and their families, and the North End Zone project will take that up another level.”

The renovation project is expected to be finished by mid-August 2026.

