Mizzou men's basketball stages remarkable comeback at the barn, beats Minnesota

Sean East II drove to the paint, shot, scored, was fouled and then converted the free throw.

There were nine seconds left in the game. It gave Missouri its first lead of the night.

The trip to the Land of Lakes seemed like a good time to see if Missouri would sink or swim.

No lifeboats necessary here.

The Tigers overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half to down Minneapolis on Thursday night in Minneapolis, defeating the Golden Gophers 70-68 in the Big Ten-SEC nonconference matchup.

Here are three notes from the Tigers' remarkable comeback at The Barn:

Your Honor

Nick Honor took it upon himself.

Ten points, two minutes. Game on.

Dennis Gates asked his senior point guard to be more selfish during his press conference Tuesday.

Well, when the Tigers were flailing and seemingly out of sight, he did the most selfless thing he could possibly manage.

He saved the day.

The Tigers were down 20 points with 11 minutes to go. His run cut the lead to 12.

Missouri followed his lead. Freshman Trent Pierce knocked down a 3. Curt Lewis and Noah Carter got in on the action. So did Anthony Robinson.

The Tigers put together a 12-2 run to make it a one-score game late on. They finished the job.

Never count ’em out.

Honor was the spark, East was the dagger.

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates is seen on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Memphis won 70-55. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Second-half undoing ... right?

Caleb Grill took a contested deep shot, drew no foul, fell down, then slammed the court. An official offered him a technical in lieu of a trip to the line. Grill made contact with the official, and he was out of the game.

And that was the salt for a very fresh wound.

The Golden Gophers started the second half ablaze, racing out with a 7-0 run to take a 14-point lead. Missouri briefly threatened to make it a contest, as Aidan Shaw and Jordan Butler came up with blocks and the offense came up with seven straight points.

Extremely briefly.

Minnesota kept making its way to the free-throw line, including four freebies from the Grill debacle. Missouri erased the lead, but looked to be flailing for a while.

It was an uncharacteristically undisciplined night for Dennis Gates’ Missouri team. The bench was issued a technical almost immediately out of the half-time break.

Far too few free throws

For the most part early in the game, Missouri’s offense looked competent.

There were dead periods — take the flat start to the second half, for example — but nothing unassailable or unmanageable.

Except for one facet.

The Tigers (3-1) didn’t do what their head coach asked.

Dennis Gates was vocal about wanting MU to get to the line more. The Tigers didn’t shoot a single free throw in the first half, nor until there were five minutes left in the game.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou men's basketball stages remarkable comeback at the barn, beats Minnesota