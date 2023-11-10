Mizzou men’s basketball schedule ramps up early as Memphis comes to Columbia

Missouri men's basketball isn’t hanging around this year.

Last year, the Tigers played nine games before getting to a marquee matchup on the schedule, coming against Kansas in mid-December — a game that resulted in a blowout loss.

This year, the second game of the year promises a stern nonconference test.

Mizzou faces Memphis at 8 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena, welcoming an NCAA Tournament team to Columbia four days after opening the new campaign.

“It's a great opportunity in front of our fans, in front of our city to be able to play a caliber game of this magnitude with NCAA implications as well and see where we are,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “And I'm excited about that opportunity early on in our schedule for game number two.”

Mizzou cruised to a 101-79 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday in its opener. MU used 12 different players in the win.

Friday evening’s game will pose a different challenge.

Memphis, coached by Penny Hardaway, who will not be on the sideline Friday due to a three-game suspension for recruiting violations, finished last season 26-9 and No. 22 in the NET rankings. That was 25 spots higher than Missouri. The visiting Tigers opened their season with a 94-77 win over Jackson State on Monday.

Wichita State transfer Jaykwon Walton, who MU faced in its noncon slate last season, led Memphis with 19 points in its opening game. Jahvon Quinerly, an Alabama transfer, was another marquee transfer recruit for Hardaway’s team in the offseason.

Gates said Missouri is looking for a more of a “gradual climb” this season as opposed to last year, when his team went nine games without a loss, and only one game — against Wichita State on the road — truly testing MU’s mettle.

MU is spacing out its tricky noncon tests, much like a football schedule, Gates said, but keeping in mind that the hoops calendar is a lot longer.

“We want this team to be put in a situation that allows our fans to come see great basketball, unbelievable basketball, here at Mizzou Arena, which they deserve to see because of their support,” Gates said. “We want to see who we are as a program as we continue to build in these infant stages.”

Gates has often said the Kansas loss was among the most important games on Missouri’s schedule last season. It forced the team into an uncomfortable environment and exposed some harsh truths.

“Being able to gain some strength through adversity is important for any team,” the second-year MU coach reiterated Tuesday.

Well, Gates’ Tigers will face some of that adversity early on this year.

“It kind of gives you a taste of SEC play,” MU point guard Nick Honor said. “Whether that’s, you know, a tough game on the road, or Arkansas coming here … or even playing in Nashville. I feel like that was kind of the knock on us last year — the nonconference was weak, that’s what people thought. So it's kind of like a tournament game feel, and it can only go up from there.”

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates looks on during Alabama's 85-64 win over the Tigers on January 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers will still be without Connor Vanover, who will serve the second of a three-game suspension stemming from an NCAA ruling on his participation in the Portsmouth Invitational after last season. John Tonje, who didn’t feature in Missouri’s opener, practiced at “full speed” ahead of the opener Gates said, and may be in line for his MU debut.

Whoever plays and whether it’s as many as 12 players, as was the case in Missouri’s opener, the first tournament test is coming.

And this time it’s coming for them in early November.

“We have not arrived yet, right? We haven’t, so we want to continue to see who we are and try to make sure we're dotting every i and crossing T's in our development,” Gates said. ‘Me as a head coach, staff as assistants and our players as players — we want to see who we are so we can now use that information and that experience to continue to grow at this phase, because growing in November is different than growing in December, preparing for the SEC. So now if we could get to do that, I'll be excited.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou men’s basketball schedule ramps up early as Memphis comes to Columbia