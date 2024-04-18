Mizzou’s Memorial Stadium to undergo $250 million renovation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri’s Memorial Stadium will be getting some upgrades over the next two years.

The stadium will get $250 million in renovations under the Memorial Stadium Improvements Project.

The project will enclose the north end of the stadium and add a variety of new premium seating options along the north edge of the stadium along with other upgrades throughout the facility, a presentation revealed on Thursday.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved the resolution at Thursday’s board meeting in Rolla on the campus of Missouri University of Science and Technology. The board also approved the hiring of Kansas City architecture firm DLR Group to design the project.

Renovations estimate up to 160,500 square feet of new construction; 98,000 square feet will be enclosed as part of new premium seating areas.

The historic Rock M Hill behind the current north end zone will get the most attention as a field-level 300-person Rock M Club will be built directly underneath it.

There will also be general admission seating added under the hill for up to 2,600 fans.











The renovations also include 14 field-level open-air suites, two new club sections, and 51 new suites in total, including 28 cabanas featuring large social spaces in covered settings. New premium spaces will also include loge seating options and mezzanine club luxury outdoor seats.

Upgraded restrooms and concessions throughout the stadium are also in the plans along with converting the current field-level Bunker Club in the south end zone to a team recruiting center.

Other planned features include expanded event space designed for Mizzou Athletics and other Mizzou programs to host events; an upgraded stadium sound system; multi-colored LED field lighting; stadium-wide Wi-Fi improvements; and upgraded ribbon boards throughout the stadium.

These renovations could push the stadium’s capacity from 62,621 to closer to 65,000 and are expected to be completed by the start of the 2026 football season, which is the 100th anniversary of Mizzou’s first game at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers are coming off their best season in almost a decade with an 11-2 record that saw them finish second in the SEC East and end the season with a 14-3 victory over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

“We are creating the perfect environment for Mizzou supporters to fully contribute to our program’s success,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in the statement.

“We are extremely grateful to the Board of Curators and President Choi for their continued investments in athletics. You certainly can’t do it alone and our players, coaches and staff are proud to represent our state’s flagship institution and passionate fan base.”

