Mizzou is least impressive team Hogs will have faced in SEC this year

Playing in the SEC West truly is a different animal.

While the league as a whole may be a bit down from its usual height as a superpower, clear evidence has established that, yet again, the West is a sight better than the East.

Take Arkansas’ opponent Friday, Missouri. The Tigers are 6-5, a fair record, a bowl-worthy record. They have gone .500 or better for four straight years. Tyler Badie is the SEC’s leading rusher. Solid, right?

Now consider, Missouri hasn’t beaten a single SEC team that has a chance to have an even record in conference play. Missouri’s best win, as considered by ESPN’s Football Power Index, is Florida. That’s the Florida that just fired Dan Mullen, by the way. Every other team that could be considered, by the eye-test or the algorithm, as quality has beaten the Tigers.

Statistically, Missouri sits like this:

Rushing Offense: 172.4 ypg (9th in SEC)

Passing Offense: 248.5 ypg (8th in SEC)

Scoring Offense: 30.8 ppg (9th in SEC)

Rushing Defense: 235.4 ypg (14th in SEC)

Passing Defense: 212 ypg (5th in SEC)

Scoring Defense: 34.5 ppg (13th in SEC)

A whole bunch of meh, one great and two miserable. Arkansas has zero reason to be afraid. The Razorbacks have lost five straight in the Battle Line Rivalry, but past performance doesn’t dictate current success, especially not when the players have changed.