Mizzou leads local prospects selected in the NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mich. — The Kansas City area has several prospects that will be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson began the weekend by being drafted in the first round by the Arizona Cardinals with the 27th overall pick.

The 6’5, 285-pounder recorded 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery en route to a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection in 2023.

The next local prospect off the board was Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott to the Washington Commanders with the 53rd pick in the second round.

Sinnott was a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection, a third-team All-American, and the first K-State to have multiple touchdowns in the same game since 1996. In 2023, he recorded 676 receiving yards (49 receptions, 13.8 per) and six receiving TDs.

Mizzou cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round at the 61st pick.

He recorded 35 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 4 pass breakups, and a forced fumble in the 2023 season.

Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 73rd pick in the third round.

Beebe is one of the most decorated linemen in KSU history as a three-time first-team All-Big 12 member, a two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and is the first consensus All-American offensive lineman in school history.

