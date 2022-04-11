Mizzou’s Javon Pickett announces transfer destination for senior season of basketball

Javon Pickett, who averaged 11.1 points for Missouri last season, is transferring to Saint Louis University.

Pickett made the announcement on his Instagram account. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5 Pickett, from Belleville, Illinois, played four seasons at Missouri, starting 84 of 119 games. He finishes his Missouri career with 950 points and career averages of 8 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Pickett is a third former Missouri men’s basketball player to announce a new transfer destination as the program transitions from Cuonzo Martin to Dennis Gates as head coach. Trevon Brazile (6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds) is headed to Arkansas, and 7-3 center Jordan Wilmore (2.0, 1.7) will play at Northwestern State.