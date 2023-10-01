Mizzou football and LSU will be a ranked matchup.

The Southeastern Conference divisional crossover game will match the No. 21 and 23 teams in the AP Top 25 poll and the No. 22 and 23 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll, both released Sunday, but the Tiger team holding those numbers might match your preseason expectations.

Missouri is No. 21 in the AP rankings and No. 22 in the coaches poll, up two places, after beating Vanderbilt 38-21 on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, to open SEC play with a win.

LSU (3-2, 2-1 SEC) is No. 23 in both polls after falling 55-49 to then-No. 20 Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, and dropping 10 spots in the poll.

It’s Mizzou’s highest AP ranking since Week 5 in 2015. Missouri, which has won five straight games for the first time under head coach Eli Drinkwitz, is 5-0 for the first time since 2013.

LSU’s trip to Columbia will be its fourth SEC game of the season, following wins over Mississippi State on the road and Arkansas at home and Saturday’s loss to the Rebels. Coach Brian Kelly’s team lost their season opener to then-No. 8 Florida State in Orlando.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou football takes highest ranking in AP Top 25 since 2015