Mizzou football stages last-gasp comeback to beat Florida at Faurot

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook stands in the pocket looking to throw during a college football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

In a season full of them, Missouri football found another magic, surreal, jaw-dropping moment.

On fourth-and-17 with time quickly escaping, Brady Cook found Luther Burden. Then he found Theo Wease. Then he found Mekhi Miller. Then Mookie Cooper.

And then it was Harrison Mevis time.

The clutch kicker drilled a 30-yarder with a second remaining.

In the final game on Faurot Field of the 2023 season, Missouri football (9-2, 5-2 SEC) put together an incredible, game-winning drive to beat the Gators 33-31 on Saturday evening in Columbia to solidify a second-place finish in the SEC East and likely get itself within one win of a New Year’s Six Bowl berth.

Here are three takeaways from MU’s remarkable night.

Turnover, touchdown

Kristian Williams riled the crowd up. Wease sent them into a frenzy.

Williams, the Missouri football defensive tackle, fell on a Florida fumble early in the fourth quarter when the Tigers’ defense looked to be flailing. Two plays later, Wease turned it into seven.

After closing the second half on a streak of five straight stops, including a JC Carlies pick, the Missouri defense couldn’t find an answer, coughing up chunk play after chunk play. The Gators had scored on both of their two second-half possessions to that point.

The Tigers capitalized with the ball suddenly in their hands.

Just two plays after Williams’ recovery, Wease collected the ball just past the line of scrimmage on the right sideline. Wease hit the afterburners, staying in bounds by a whisker for most of his 77-yard, Memorial Stadium-rousing touchdown.

Tigers’ defense struggles

Trevor Etienne walked home.

The running back carved the middle of the Missouri line, and there was nobody waiting on the other side. It was as easy and lonesome of a 7-yard touchdown run as you’ll ever see.

That was the tale of the second half for the Tigers.

Down both of their starting linebackers, Ty’Ron Hopper and Chad Bailey, the Tigers missed tackle after tackle in the second half as the Gators put up chunk plays aplenty.

Four different Florida receivers had catches of 35 yards or longer, several on yards after catch. The Gators had runs of 26 yards or longer. Ricky Pearsall ran in untouched for a touchdown earlier in the half. Etienne made MU linebacker Chuck Hicks miss on his 37-yard catch-and-run score.

Florida rushed for 261 yards, the most Missouri has allowed in a game this year. Mertz was 14 of 21 for 183 yards and two touchdowns before he left the game.

Schrader’s CoMo curtain call

Cody Schrader hit the gap created by left tackle Javon Foster hard on the second play of the second quarter, cut vertical, then did what he often does — powered into the end zone.

In his last game on Faurot Field, the St. Louis native and Truman State transfer gave the sold-out crowd one more show.

By evening’s end, he had 148 yards rushing, including his 42-yard score.

It was his seventh 100-yard rushing performance of the season and his fourth straight. Schrader has now scored in eight straight games.

