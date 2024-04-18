Mizzou football stadium will have new look, more seats after north end zone project

Missouri’s football stadium capacity could swell to 65,000 with plans announced by the university’s Board of Curators on Thursday.

DLR Group of Kansas City has been hired to design the $250 million project that will include enclosing the north end of the stadium and adding premium seating options along the north edge of Memorial Stadium.

The university also said it will “explore the development” of 14 field-level open air suites and and two new club sections, including a field-level 300-person Rock M Club built under the Rock M Hill. The renovations could mean 51 new suites, and take capacity from 62,621 to 65,000.

Renderings of the north end-zone project at Missouri’s Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

The Rock M Hill and general admission seating for about 2,600 will be preserved.

The updates are expected to be complete by the start of the 2026 season. That’s the 100-year anniversary of Mizzou’s first game at Memorial Stadium.

Renderings of the upcoming construction project at Missouri’s Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

“We are creating the perfect environment for Mizzou supporters to fully contribute to our program’s success,” Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz said.

Missouri is coming off an 11-2 season, capped by a Cotton Bowl triumph over Ohio State. The Tigers finished second in the SEC East and were ranked eighth in the final Associated Press poll.