Mizzou football schedule for 2024 is set: Here’s who the Tigers play

The 2024 Missouri football SEC schedule is set.

The Southeastern Conference announced the Tigers' 2024 slate Wednesday, cementing MU's future conference schedule. The non-conference games have been set beforehand, but those are still subject to change.

This is a one-off scheduling formula, which eliminates divisions and will exist only for the 2024 season.

However, the most significant date that has now come to light is when Missouri revives an old Big 12 rivalry against Oklahoma in Columba. The Sooners' first season in the SEC begins in 2024.

Just as MU did over a decade ago, OU and Texas are leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC in 2024 in a move that shook college sports. One of the parameters in this scheduling formula was that each of the existing 14 SEC members will either play Texas or Oklahoma, home or away, in 2024.

Missouri's SEC schedule, which includes visits to Alabama, Mississippi State and South Carolina, will feature a lighter non-conference schedule. The Tigers host FCS Murray State, MAC opponent Buffalo and the ACC's Boston College.

The Boston College game is the back end of the home-and-home agreement with the Eagles, which began in the 2021 season when Missouri lost to BC in overtime.

The Tigers are also scheduled to travel to Massachusetts on Oct. 12. However, that game could change.

Last season, Missouri bought out its season opener, which was a trip to Middle Tennessee. MU replaced that contest with a home game against Louisiana Tech. That road game against UMass, which plays in the middle of conference play, could be a game to keep an eye on for MU to change if it so chooses.

Mizzou football's 2024 SEC opponents

Home

Auburn, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away

Mississippi State, Alabama, Texas A&M, South Carolina

Mizzou football's 2024 non-conference opponents

Murray State, Buffalo, Boston College, @ UMass

Known dates for Mizzou Football's 2024 schedule (so far)

Aug. 31 - vs. Murray State

Sep. 7 - vs. Buffalo

Sept. 14 - vs. Boston College

Oct. 12 - @ Massachusetts

