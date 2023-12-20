After a week of mostly positive news, early national signing day may taste a little sweeter in Columbia.

The Missouri football recruiting class for the 2024 cycle secured four verbal commitments in the final six days before signing day, which is set for Wednesday. Twenty players are now expected to sign their national letters of intent and officially commit to the Missouri Tigers.

MU’s Class of 2024 currently ranks No. 23 in the nation, which is No. 12 in the Southeastern Conference.

Courtney Crutchfield, a four-star wide receiver out of Arkansas, Caleb Pyfrom, a three-star offensive lineman out of Nebraska, and Jaren Sensabaugh, a three-star cornerback out of Tennessee, added their names to the Tigers’ list of expected signees in the past two days. Also, Texas native Kewan Lacy, a four-star running back, chose MU over Ole Miss in a surprise announcement Friday.

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz

Missouri also did some work in the transfer portal ahead of singing day, landing Oklahoma offensive tackle Cayden Green. Transfers do not have to sign national letters of intent, like high school players, to commit to a school.

And, as it so happens, Green was the high school teammate of Lee’s Summit North defensive end Williams Nwaneri, the five-star edge rusher who is expected to highlight Missouri’s Class of 2024.

The Columbia Daily Tribune will update this story as players put pen to paper across the country and officially commit their future to Missouri.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou football recruiting class 2024: Meet the Tigers’ early signees