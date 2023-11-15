Mizzou football receives highest CFP ranking in program history; Tigers above Ole Miss in NY6 race

The Tigers have raised the program's ceiling — again.

The College Football Playoff committee released its third rankings of the season Tuesday evening, ranking Mizzou football at No. 9 in the nation after the Tigers hammered Tennessee on Saturday in Columbia. That marks the highest spot in the Tigers’ history, moving up five spots from the previous week. It's three places higher than MU's previous best ranking.

In the third CFP rankings of the season, the committee moved Missouri above Tennessee and Penn State. They also moved Ole Miss, which is likely Missouri’s main contender for a spot in a New Year’s Six Bowl, to No. 13, down four spots.

Missouri has held rankings of No. 12 — the Tigers’ previous program high — and No. 14 over the opening two weeks of the rankings.

Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) reacts after a play during a college football game at Faurot Field on Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

In the race for a committee selection bowl, the advantage appears to be with Missouri.

The Tigers (8-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) have lost to Georgia, which again came in at No. 2 behind Ohio State, and to LSU. But the largest margin of loss over those games was 10 points.

Ole Miss (8-2, 5-2) suffered a 35-point loss against the Bulldogs on Saturday in Athens, Georgia. The Rebels also fell at Alabama, 24-10, earlier this season, but did beat LSU — a common opponent with MU — a week later.

Missouri’s path to a New Year’s Six Bowl selection appears to be in its own hands. The Tigers next face Florida on Saturday in the final game in Columbia of the season, before heading to Fayeteville, Arkansas, on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, to play the no-longer bowl eligible Razorbacks.

Two wins would give MU its first 10-win regular season since 2014, and perhaps a trip to one of college football’s premier postseason games.

