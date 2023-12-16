Mizzou football QB Gabarri Johnson, a former 4-star, reportedly enters transfer portal

Mizzou football freshman quarterback Gabarri Johnson has entered the transfer portal, per a report Friday evening from PowerMizzou.

Johnson, a four-star prospect out of Tacoma, Washington, did not appear for the Tigers in his rookie season. He was the No. 22 quarterback in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports.

The quarterback committed to Mizzou in May 2022 and signed on early signing day last December. He opted not to enroll early and joined the program in the summer ahead of the 2023 season. He most often took reps with Miami transfer Jake Garcia and the third team during portions of practice open to the media.

The Tigers, who will face No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas, opted to move forward with Brady Cook as the team’s starting quarterback after a competition in the fall. Cook, who is eligible through the 2024 season, went on to have a stellar season for Missouri, throwing for 3,189 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. The St. Louis native added eight rushing touchdowns.

Missouri quarterback Gabarri Johnson (13) throws a pass during warm ups before a college football game against LSU at Faurot Field on Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Sam Horn, a four-star prospect out of Georgia who was a redshirt freshman this season, entered multiple games as Cook’s backup throughout the 2023 campaign.

Johnson redshirted this season, so he still has four years of eligibility remaining.

Cook, Horn and Garcia all are eligible to return to Missouri next season. The Tigers have Aidan Glover, a three-star prospect out of Collierville, Tennessee, committed to their Class of 2024.

Missouri backup quarterbacks Brett Brown and Dylan Laible also entered the transfer portal this month.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou QB Gabarri Johnson, a former 4-star, reportedly enters transfer portal