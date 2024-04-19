Mizzou football mock draft roundup: Which MU Tigers get selected ... and where?

The countdown is on for the 2024 NFL Draft, and several Missouri Tigers standouts are patiently awaiting to see if their names get called.

The Tigers had eight players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in February, and it’s looking like at least seven will expect to be drafted in the coming days. This feat would match the current program record from 1981.

As we get closer to the NFL Draft, here are some potential landing spots for the Tigers based on the NFL’s Draft Tracker and prospect grades. Prospects are graded on a scale between 5.50 (priority undrafted free agent) and 8.0 (the perfect prospect).

DE Darius Robinson: Detroit Lions at R1, 29

The lone MU Tiger and Detroit-local (Southfield, Michigan) confirmed to attend the Draft this year has been picking up significant traction in different mocks for another potential homecoming: with the Lions.

“Right out of the gate, Robinson’s physical attributes should give him a potential advantage in head-to-head matchups,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said in Robinson’s draft analysis. “He has jarring power in his hands and a twitchy upper body to get rid of blockers quickly. His arm length is a weapon at the point of attack.”

Robinson led the Tigers with 8.5 sacks with 14 tackles for loss this season.

CB Ennis Rakestraw: San Francisco 49ers, R1, 31

The Tigers could have two players go in the first round this year, and Rakestraw is the likely option on the other side of Robinson.

Several have him as an early second-rounder, but he has picked up traction to follow Robinson very closely in the first.

In his collegiate career, Rakestraw allowed no touchdowns in 1,017 coverage snaps.

CB Kris Abrams-Draine: Detroit Lions, R3, 73

The cornerback led the SEC in passes defended last season, and his future home might not be far from where his name gets called next weekend — the draft is in Detroit.

Here’s what Zierlein said:

“Abrams-Draine is a talented prospect with good football intelligence and the versatility to fit in with teams desiring to mix up coverages.”

Another Detroit native in this year’s draft, Foster’s prospect grade dubs him a “good backup with the potential to develop into a starter.”

“He’s very capable as a zone blocker, maintaining his pacing and sustain, and he’s a thinker in pass sets with a nice approach to diversifying his punch to keep rushers guessing,” Zierlein said.

S Jaylon Carlies: San Diego Chargers, R5, 140

Mizzou’s leading tackler (64) has been placed at various positions across mock drafts, but his highest projections have been in the fifth round. With this in mind, Zierlein noted that Carlies would likely have to move to linebacker to make it in the NFL.

“As a linear mover, he needs to be able to play forward and near the line, where he’s less likely to make mistakes with his angles of pursuit,” he said. “Carlies has pretty good ball skills but will have a hard time sticking with pass-catching tight ends, so it could be challenging for teams to lock in on a role for him.”

LB Ty’Ron Hopper: Tennessee Titans, R5, 146

Hopper is another Tiger who has been placed everywhere across the board, but the general average has him going in the fifth round. Zierlein noted that field vision and instincts gave Hopper a lower prospect score, but he still has enough physicality and sideline-to-sideline range to warrant a spot on a roster.

In an outstanding season for the St. Louis-native, Schrader led the SEC in rushing yards (1,627 yards on 276 carries) en route breaking the program’s single-season rushing record. For the Chiefs, Schrader could provide some depth behind Isiah Pacheco.

Here’s what Zierlein had to say:

“He’s a volume back more likely to wear a defense down rather than gash them with chunk runs and is a capable pass protector against the blitz,” he said. “Teams need to weigh the heavy production against average physical tools, but he appears to have a decent shot of becoming an RB2/3 with three-down ability.

And what about Harrison Mevis?

Kicker Harrison Mevis is MU’s lone NFL Scouting Combine invite projected to go undrafted. With a 5.53 prospect grade, here’s what Zierlein had to say about the record-holder for the longest SEC field goal:

“While he holds the SEC record for longest field goal make at 61 yards, his stroke and ball flight are inconsistent from distance,” Zierlein said. “Mevis (maintained) solid accuracy over the course of his career but is below the preferred 90% mark on kicks under 40 yards over the last couple of years.”

Over his four years at Mizzou, Mevis converted 85.1% of his field goals from under-40 (23-of-27 attempts).