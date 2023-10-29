Mizzou football makes another jump in AP Top 25, coaches poll ahead of UGA game

Bye one, get two free in Columbia.

Coming off its idle week, Mizzou football rose two spots to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll released Sunday. Missouri also took the 14th spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

It is Missouri’s best ranking in the AP poll, and its first trip inside the top 15, since the final rankings of the 2014 season. Utah and Oregon State dropped below Mizzou in the poll after losses to Oregon and Arizona, respectively.

The Tigers have jumped in the poll for three straight weeks. In Missouri’s past two games before an off week, the Tigers defeated Kentucky on the road and handled South Carolina at home.

Missouri wide receiver Daniel Blood, middle, dances with Marquis Johnson, left, and Luther Burden, right, during a college football game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Next up: The top of the pack.

Georgia, which is Mizzou’s next opponent Saturday in Athens, Georgia, is the AP’s No. 1 team for the 20th straight poll. The Bulldogs cruised past Florida at a neutral site in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday for their 25th straight win.

UGA is three wins away from matching the SEC record of 28 straight victories.

Last season, Missouri came closer than any team in the regular season to handing the Dawgs a rare loss. The Tigers took a touchdown lead into the fourth quarter before then-quarterback Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs rallied for a road win on Faurot Field.

Mizzou’s last win over Georgia came in 2013, which still stands as the Tigers’ only victory over UGA.

This coming Saturday’s matchup will have significant bearing on the SEC East race. Missouri is 7-1 with a 3-1 mark in conference play, while Georgia is undefeated through eight games, including five conference victories.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou makes another jump in AP Top 25, coaches poll ahead of UGA game