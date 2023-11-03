Mizzou football linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper 'questionable' for Georgia matchup

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke Tuesday about the Tigers using their idle week to get healthy — a mission they’ve mostly accomplished.

But one significant — and surprising — name popped up on the injury report released by the team Thursday evening.

Ty’Ron Hopper, the Tigers’ star Will linebacker, is questionable for Missouri’s trip Saturday to Athens, Georgia, to face Georgia, joining middle linebacker Chad Bailey, who the team confirmed will not be available against the Bulldogs.

Hopper, who played high school football in the Atlanta area, had not previously been listed on the injury report this season. He was one of four players made available to meet with the media.

“I feel like we were able to rest our bodies, get back rejuvenated,” Hopper said Tuesday. “I feel like a lot of players feel really good coming off the bye week.”

The specifics of Hopper’s questionable status, or when any potential injury may have occurred, are unknown. He briefly left the field during MU’s win over South Carolina, the Tigers’ most-recent game, but returned and featured in 49 of the Tigers’ 69 total defensive snaps.

Drinkwitz originally said Tuesday that the team would be without Bailey this week, before correcting himself to say the linebacker was “questionable at best.” Thursday’s injury report officially ruled Bailey out.

Triston Newson is listed behind Hopper on the depth chart. He was on the field for 23 plays against South Carolina, managing five tackles and his first career sack. Chuck Hicks is likely to be the starter in Bailey’s absence.

Elsewhere, Missouri’s injury report is looking relatively clean for the vital game in the race for the SEC East title.

Running back Cody Schrader, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., safety Tre’Vez Johnson and defensive tackle Kristian Williams all were listed as probable for Saturday afternoon’s game.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper 'questionable' for Georgia matchup