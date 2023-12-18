Mizzou football lands offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom, a former Illinois commit, in Class of '24

The Tigers are adding to the trenches.

Caleb Pyfrom, a three-star offensive lineman in the Class of 2024, announced via X that he was committed to Mizzou football Monday morning. He is the 18th pledge to the Tigers’ next recruiting class, which now ranks No. 28 in the nation.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native was previously committed to Illinois, but reopened his recruitment in October. He took visits to a series of schools in the region, Minnesota, Nebraska and the Illini. He had offers from the likes of Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State.

Pyfrom, listed at 6 foot 5, 300 pounds, is the fourth O-lineman to commit to Missouri in this cycle.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz teased the commitment shortly before Pyfrom's announcement with his typical recruiting signal on X. He also teased some "important" news, which seemingly is not related to Pyfrom's commitment. The Tigers had multiple transfer visitors on campus over the weekend.

It’s IMPORTANT 😎 — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) December 18, 2023

Mizzou is set to lose starting left tackle Javon Foster and starting left guard Xavier Delgado, who will run out of eligibility at the end of the season.

Pyfrom is listed as an offensive tackle by Rivals, but as an interior offensive lineman by 247Sports.

Missouri’s offensive line took a big step forward in the 2023 season under first-year position coach Brandon Jones. The Tigers, who used six different O-line combinations in 2022 after a mixture of injury woes and subpar performances, were named semifinalists for the 2023 Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in the country.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz attempts to quiet the neutral crowd during MU's game against Memphis at the Dome at America's Center on Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis, Mo.

The winter early signing period opens Wednesday, when recruits can officially commit their future to teams.

Mizzou has commits along the offensive line from Hutchinson, Kansas, native Jayven Richardson; Nevada, Missouri, product Talan Chandler; and Washington, Missouri’s Ryan Jostes.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou lands O-lineman Caleb Pyfrom, a former Illini commit, in Class of '24