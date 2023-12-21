Mizzou football lands Miami transfer LB Corey Flagg Jr., third portal commit in three days

Another day, another commit.

Miami linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. announced Thursday morning via X that he is transferring to Mizzou football. He is the Tigers’ second pledge out of the transfer portal in the space of 24 hours, and the third since Tuesday.

The former Hurricane follows Georgia linebacker Darris Smith, who announced he had committed to Missouri on Tuesday. Oklahoma offensive tackle Cayden Green committed to MU the day prior.

Missouri now has secured five players out of the transfer portal, adding to Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride and Georgia State running back Marcus Carroll.

Flagg, a senior, joined Miami in 2020, when Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker was on the ’Canes’ staff. The linebacker, like Baker, is also a Houston native.

Oct 21, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. (11) tackles Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) to win the game in over time at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot, 230-pound redshirt junior, who will join Missouri with one year of eligibility, featured in all 12 of Miami’s games this season, totalling 48 tackles, seven of which for loss, and a forced fumble.

In his four seasons with the Hurricanes, Flagg has made 43 appearances with 179 career tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and an interception.

Mizzou is expected to lose Ty'Ron Hopper to the NFL Draft in 2024, while sixth-year LB Chad Bailey, who sat out most of the season with an injury, is out of eligibility. Chuck Hicks recently announced that he is returning to Columbia for the 2024 campaign, which will be his seventh season of college football. MU also is expected to return Triston Newson.

Several of MU's backup linebackers have entered the transfer portal since it opened earlier this month. DJ Wesolak, Brayshawn Littlejohn and Carmycah Glass are looking for new teams. Dameon Wilson committed to East Carolina.

In the space of 24 hours, between Flagg and Smith, Missouri has replenished plenty of production at the position.

The Tigers also signed two linebackers to their Class of 2024 on Wednesday, part of a 20-person signing class that ranked No. 23 in the nation.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou lands Miami transfer LB Corey Flagg Jr., 3rd portal commit in 3 days