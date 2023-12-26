Mizzou football lands Florida defensive tackle Chris McClellan out of transfer portal

Mizzou football is getting a big present out of the transfer portal.

Chris McClellan, a sophomore defensive tackle at Florida, announced Tuesday afternoon via X that he has committed to Missouri. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound lineman was a former four-star prospect, and has played 25 games over the past two seasons for the Gators.

With McClellan’s commitment, Missouri has now secured commitments from five Power Five transfers. The Tigers have added Oklahoma offensive tackle Cayden Green, Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride, Georgia linebacker Darris Smith and Miami linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. out of the portal.

First-team All-Sun Belt running back Marcus Carroll out of Georgia Tech, and Murray State punter Orion Phillips also have committed to play for MU.

Florida Gators defensive lineman Chris McClellan (7) tackles Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023 during the second half. Florida State won 24-15. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

McClellan, who was recruited by Missouri in high school, held offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Auburn, among several other schools.

The Florida transfer started one game in his 25 appearances for Florida. He has amassed 46 career tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

The Tigers have primarily rotated four players at the tackle position through the 2023 season, which is set to conclude with No. 9 Missouri’s Cotton Bowl matchup against No. 7 Ohio State on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

Kristian Williams and Jayden Jernigan each have one year of eligibility remaining, but neither player has announced whether or not they will return in 2024. The Tigers are set to lose Josh Landry and Realus George Jr. at tackle, as both will run out of eligibility at the end of the season.

Redshirt freshman Marquis Gracial is among the players set to see an increase in participation next season in the interior. He has made two appearances this season.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou lands UF defensive tackle Chris McClellan out of transfer portal