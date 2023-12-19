Mizzou football lands 4-star wide receiver, ex-Arkansas commit Courtney Crutchfield

It’s been a good spell for Mizzou in Arkansas. On Tuesday, it got a little better.

Courtney Crutchfield, a four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2024 and the No. 2-ranked prospect in the state of Arkansas, committed to Missouri football during a live ceremony at Pine Bluff High School.

The Tigers now have three of the top-10 recruits from their neighboring state, adding to linebacker Brian Huff (No. 5) and athlete Austyn Dendy (No. 9), who is Crutchfield’s high school teammate.

Mizzou basketball also secured the signature of No. 1-overall Arkansas prospect Annor Boateng back in November. Last month, Missouri football closed its season with a 48-14 win over the Razorbacks to conclude a 10-2 regular season.

Crutchfield is the 19th commitment to Missouri’s next class, and the second in the space of 24 hours. Nebraska native Caleb Pyfrom, an offensive tackle, committed to Mizzou on Monday.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman shakes hands with Missouri Tigers head coach Eil Drinkwitz after Friday's game.

The wide receiver, listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, was previously committed to the Razorbacks, but reopened his recruitment Nov. 4. His decision came down to the Tigers and Arkansas, but he also held offers from LSU and Auburn.

Crutchfield visited Missouri over the weekend. He is 247Sports’ No. 51-ranked player in the nation, and the No. 12 prospect at wideout.

Early national signing day is Wednesday.

Earlier Tuesday, the Tigers landed the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle in the transfer portal, Cayden Green, from soon-to-be Southeastern Conference rival Oklahoma.

Prior to Crutchfield’s commitment, Missouri’s Class of 2024 ranked No. 30 in the country. That is set to take a jump once the rankings are updated.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri football lands commitment from 4-star WR Courtney Crutchfield