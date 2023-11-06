Mizzou football gets evening kickoff for Florida matchup, final home game of season

One more game under the lights.

Mizzou football’s final home game of the season, which sees the Tigers face Florida, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, the team announced Monday afternoon. The game will air on ESPN.

The Tigers, with Tennessee coming to town this upcoming Saturday, are still contention for a 10-win regular season. After a loss to Georgia at the weekend, the Tigers can no longer win the SEC East.

Missouri (7-2, 3-2 SEC) has only had two morning kickoffs this year — against Kansas State in Week 3 and versus LSU in Week 6, both played on Faurot Field.

The game against the Gators will be MU’s third home evening kickoff of the year, following South Dakota and Middle Tennessee State in the opening two weeks of the season, and the Tigers’ fifth in total, including a neutral-site matchup against Memphis and a road win at Kentucky.

Florida (5-4, 3-3) faces LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, before heading to Columbia. The Gators defeated Mizzou in The Swamp last season, but fell in overtime in 2021, the last time they traveled to face Missouri.

UF’s final three games all come against ranked opposition, as coach Billy Napier’s side fights for bowl eligibility in his second season at the helm.

Missouri now knows the time and TV channel for all of its remaining three contests. The Tigers close the regular season at Arkansas at 3 p.m. on Black Friday on CBS.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou gets evening kickoff for Florida matchup, final home game of season