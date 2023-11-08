Mizzou football falls slightly in College Football Playoff rankings after loss; Georgia stays put

Silver linings and all.

The College Football Playoff committee didn’t shun Missouri much for its 30-21 loss Saturday in Athens, Georgia. The Tigers dropped two spots in Tuesday evening’s rankings release — the second of the season — to No. 14, one week after taking their highest ranking in program history.

The committee did not see enough from Georgia’s victory to place the Bulldogs atop the pile, as Ohio State remained No. 1 in their rankings.

The top four teams in the CFP rankings, in order from No. 1-4, are the Buckeyes, the Bulldogs, Michigan and Florida State. Washington and Oregon are Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is hit by Georgia linebacker C.J. Allen (33) as he releases a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Tigers’ chances of reaching the SEC Championship game, and with it the unlikely but possible chances of reaching the playoffs, were dashed after the loss at Sanford Stadium.

Missouri took a three-point lead early in the second half to put UGA on upset alert, but the Bulldogs responded on home turf to seal a 26th straight SEC win.

Georgia is currently the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 and the US LBM Coaches Poll. Missouri dropped a single spot in the coaches poll to No. 15 in the country, while AP voters knocked the Tigers down two places to No. 16 in Sunday’s poll.

Mizzou (7-2, 3-2 SEC) still has a chance for its first 10-win regular season in nine years, but Eli Drinkwitz’s team must win out to reach that mark. The Tigers face Tennessee on Saturday afternoon on Faurot Field.

The Vols (7-2, 3-2 SEC) were the No. 13 team in Tuesday’s CFP rankings, up four spots from the previous week after defeating UConn 59-3 last Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou drops in CFP rankings after loss; Georgia stays put