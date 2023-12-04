Mizzou football defied outside expectations for Cotton Bowl bout with Buckeyes. They remember the doubt

Cody Schrader has a simple question.

The Mizzou running back wants to know where all the love for Missouri was at the beginning of the season?

Because he said he’s kept the receipts. The whole Missouri football team has, with many players and coaches sharing preseason prediction after power ranking after negative soundbite to X, formerly known as Twitter, once the Tigers beat Arkansas on Nov. 24, reached 10 wins and all but secured a New Year’s Six Bowl berth.

Well, the receipts will cash now.

No. 9 Mizzou football is heading to the Cotton Bowl, earning its first New Year’s Six appearance of the College Football Playoff era. When the Tigers take the field Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas, it will be No. 7 Ohio State lined up across from them.

That’ll turn a lot of heads.

Schrader just wonders why it took so long.

“Nobody wanted to be here, you know, on the outside and before the season, right?” Schrader said. ‘So I think this brotherhood, the culture that we have built with the guys in this room, it's cool that people might want to transfer here, other people might want to be a part of this, but my only question (to) a lot of people is, like, where were you guys at the beginning of the year?”

There was no leftover doubt come Sunday.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook hugs running back Cody Schrader during the Tigers' 35-10 win over South Dakota at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

The entire MU football team gathered Sunday afternoon in the South End Zone facility inside Memorial Stadium in Columbia to watch the live selection show on ESPN. Missouri-Ohio State was the first matchup announced. Together, they celebrated the achievement that few people outside the stadium’s walls predicted in August.

Together, after all, was how they got there.

“Because a lot of people didn't think we'd ever make it this far besides this team,” Schrader said. “We've (known) what we've got since the beginning of the year. We know what type of work we put in. We know what type of team we are. So right now we're just focused on the guys that are in this building.”

And together, MU coach Eli Drinkwitz confirmed Sunday, is how they intend to march toward Dallas.

The head coach announced that no seniors have told him that they intend to forgo the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Four players — defensive end Darius Robinson, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper and cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Kris Abrams-Draine — are committed to play in the Senior Bowl. All except for Rakestraw, who Drinkwitz said is questionable with injury, will play in the Cotton Bowl.

Schrader called it a “legacy game” for the senior class.

“It shows that (we’re) committed and we want to win at all costs,” Robinson said. “You know, (opting out of a bowl game) is definitely an idea that everybody thinks about, but not for one second I thought about it. I knew as soon as we beat Arkansas. … I think all the seniors are just committed to finishing this out the right way.

“So as I say, (we’re) grateful that we're there, but we’ve got to win. Because if not, we were just there. We didn't actually do nothing.”

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz (center) celebrates with his team on the field during a 35-10 win over South Dakota at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

More than that, Drinkwitz said that he will still let any player who intends to transfer — the portal opens at midnight Sunday — participate in the bowl game and in the practices leading up to the Dallas trip.

So far, only a few players have said they will not participate.

A 10-2 regular season, with losses of a combined 19 points coming against top-15 ranked LSU and Georgia, wasn’t on the radar for many preseason prognosticators.

The Ohio State (11-1) matchup shapes up to be one of the most anticipated games in modern Missouri history. The Tigers are 0-2 in bowl games under Drinkwitz, and neither of those came after Christmas as MU toiled to back-to-back 6-6 regular seasons.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook throws a pass against Wake Forest during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

But the dog days, and the assessments that followed, only helped fuel the fire.

“We heard all the outside voices, and now we see people wanting to jump on board or whatever you may have,’ Schrader said. “But like I said, we're focused on the guys that are in this room, guys that are on this team, this coaching staff, and we build a brotherhood. We built this team from the ground up from a lot of trials and tribulations that we had last year and a lot of failure, so I know this team is hungry.”

The Tigers defied all preseason expectations. Drinkwitz mentioned that some preseason polls questioned whether Missouri would make a bowl game at all.

Well, the Tigers did just that … and some.

“Instead,” Drinkwitz said, “we're one of the top 10 teams in the country that's going to a New Year’s Six Bowl game.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: How Mizzou defied expectations to set up Cotton Bowl matchup against Ohio State