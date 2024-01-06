Mizzou football defensive coordinator Blake Baker leaving MU for same role at LSU

Blake Baker’s time as Missouri football’s defensive coordinator — one that not so long ago looked to have become extended and more lucrative — is over.

The defensive play-caller who led Missouri from the 106th-ranked unit in total defense in the FBS to Nos. 33 and 34 in 2022 and 2023, respectively, will take the same role at LSU, a team spokesperson confirmed to the Columbia Daily Tribune on Friday.

On Dec. 23 — just two weeks ago — the Tigers announced Baker had signed a contract extension along with MU offensive coordinator Kirby Moore. Despite a public records request submitted by the Columbia Daily Tribune, no details were ever returned about Baker’s extension.

Under his previous deal, which was an amendment to his original contract and signed in November 2022, Baker would owe the university $800,000 for terminating his contract between Dec. 21, 2023, and Dec. 18, 2024.

It is unclear if his new contract ever went into effect. In the event that it did, it is unknown what Baker now owes the university in liquidated damages.

Under his previous deal, he was set to earn $1,400,000 in 2024.

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports is reporting that LSU will make Baker the highest-paid assistant in the nation at $2,200,000 per year.

In his previous contract, Baker would have avoided paying liquidated damages if he accepted a head coaching position in college or professionally; took a defensive coordinator or assistant coach position at a professional organization; or if Eli Drinkwitz was no longer the Missouri coach.

Drinkwitz was extended through 2028 on Monday.

Baker graduated from Tulane and coached linebackers at LSU in 2021. His wife is a former LSU soccer player.

Baker’s exit for Baton Rouge is a speedbump in what has been a period of tremendous momentum for Missouri.

The Tigers won the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29, defeating Ohio State 14-3 in Arlington, Texas.

In the leadup to the game against the Buckeyes, Baker said he had “never really considered going anywhere else.”

“A lot of it, honestly, has to do with my happiness and my family's happiness in Columbia. There were some possible other opportunities out there, but Coach Drink (Eli Drinkwitz) is a phenomenal guy to work for. He's first class in everything that he does. And really, I feel like we have unfinished business still here at Missouri. All in all, I never really considered going anywhere else. To me it was — I said the same thing last year when I signed the contract extension. It was a no-brainer. Really happy to be able to do that.”

LSU coach Brian Kelly, who fired Baker as the LSU linebackers coach when he took over the program in 2021, cleared out his defensive staff Wednesday, relieving defensive coordinator Matt House and three defensive assistants. Baker immediately became a name to watch on hot boards.

He leaves Columbia following two stellar seasons at the helm. Seven members of the Tigers’ defense have declared for the NFL Draft since the end of the season, four of whom had remaining eligibility.

Missouri linebackers coach D.J. Smith has held the title of co-defensive coordinator for the past year.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou football defensive coordinator Blake Baker leaving MU for same role at LSU