Is Mizzou football’s defense ready for dynamic Daniels, LSU? A look at the challenge MU faces

Set your alarms.

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz wants an early game to have an early buzz.

No. 21 Missouri (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) takes on No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Columbia. There is expected to be a sellout crowd for the second straight game at Memorial Stadium. For those without tickets, ESPN will air the game.

“First very good SEC opponent, first SEC game at home. Very excited about the sellout,” Drinkwitz said. “Early start, need our fans in their seats early, creating the atmosphere prior to the 11:07 kick. Need our students in there, fans ready to go early, early, early.”

With an offense like LSU’s, any little thing helps.

Missouri beat the visitors the last time the teams faced off, knocking off the reigning national champions in 2020 on Faurot Field with a goal-line stand at the end of the game.

Repeating that feat on Saturday will require MU’s very best.

“Obviously a fast start for us is going to be important,” the head coach said.

Here are a few reasons why:

LSU leads the SEC in total offense with 551.4 yards per game. Its 353.4 passing yards per game also takes the top spot in the league, and 198 rushing yards per game ranks third.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who Drinkwitz said should be in every Heisman conversation, is No. 4 in the FBS with 342 passing yards per outing and tied for second in the nation with 16 passing touchdowns. He’s tacked on 58.4 yards with his legs per game, with three rushing touchdowns.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers is third in the nation (Mizzou’s Luther Burden III is second, for what it’s worth) for receiving yards with 125 yards per outing. Brian Thomas Jr. is ninth with 107.4 receiving yards each game and leads the FBS with eight touchdown catches.

Let’s compare that to Columbia’s Tigers:

Missouri’s best numbers come at stopping the run. The Tigers have allowed just 74.8 yards per game and rank No. 8 in the nation, and only letting in one touchdown on the ground.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s unit dips in pass defense, clocking in at No. 89 in the FBS with 242.4 pass yards allowed per game.

So, is Missouri ready for the LSU summons?

“I expect them to be exactly who they are,” Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey said, “and that's just to run the ball, get their quarterback out in space when they can. So we just got to do our part, execute the call that Coach Baker gives us and we’ll be fine.”

From an execution standpoint, results have been trending in the right direction for Mizzou.

Forced turnover numbers dwindled in the early goings of the season, but the Tigers have managed four in the past three games, including Kris Abrams-Draine’s end-zone pick against the Commodores — his third takeaway in as many games.

Third-down woes were worrisome on both sides of the ball. The offense went 6 of 10 on Saturday. The defense, with their toughest test coming up, is walking into Week 6 on the back of holding Vandy to a 2-of-10 afternoon on third down.

One of Drinkwitz’s sticking points for his defense has been lapses in coverage. That got better last Saturday during MU’s 38-21 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee, but not for the entire game.

“For the first three quarters, I did (like what I saw),” Drinkwitz said. “For the first three quarters, I thought we did a nice job in coverage. Had a couple of lapses there in the fourth, tried to jump a route instead of playing our hook to curl responsibility on one of them and then, obviously, you gotta play top down, can't have a guy behind us in the third’s coverage. So, things that we’ll look to get corrected.”

LSU comes to Columbia on the back of a 55-49, shootout loss to Ole Miss on the road. Daniels was lights out with 532 total yards. LSU’s offensive numbers, Drinkwitz pointed out, are approaching the level of the electric 2019 team.

Experienced defensive end Darius Robinson is questionable for Missouri after missing the Vanderbilt game with a "soft-tissue muscle" injury. Otherwise, as of Tuesday's open practice, MU's defense appears to have a clean bill of health.

If ever there was a time for Missouri’s defense to show its experience …

“We’re just gonna do our job man, if I’m being honest,” Bailey said. “You know, we're not really worried about one specific player or one specific room. We just want to go out there, do our job, and not let Mizzou beat Mizzou.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Is Mizzou's defense ready for dynamic LSU? A look at the challenge MU faces