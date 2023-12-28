Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz brings one-liners to Cotton Bowl press conference

ARLINGTON, Texas — Eli Drinkwitz and the microphone: back together.

Since SEC Media Days in July, the Missouri football coach has mostly shown restraint from the message-board-post inspiring, social media-clip-producing jokes of his past. On Thursday, during a press conference with Ohio State coach Ryan Day ahead of the Cotton Bowl, that philosophy flew out the Jerry World windows.

Day’s tight lip surrounding active Buckeyes, UCLA coach Chip Kelly’s comments on the state of college football, and a reporter asking whether an expanded 12-team playoff relieved pressure on coaches and each were met with one-liners from the Missouri coach.

Drinkwitz discussed the broken December college football calendar and Ohio State’s strengths and Missouri’s stars through its 10-2 run to the New Year’s Six Bowl, among other Cotton Bowl-oriented details ahead of Friday evening's New Year's Six Bowl bout at AT&T Stadium.

But the coach couldn’t help but drop in a few quips.

Dec 28, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz laughs during a press conference prior to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

Starting with the game: Day and his staff have played coy over some of Ohio State’s participants for the Cotton Bowl, particularly star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

A Buckeyes beat reporter had enough and asked about the status of the undecided players.

Drinkwitz jumped in: “Thank you for asking that question,” before turning to face the Ohio State coach to see what the answer was.

Harrison has not been an active participant during the portions of the Buckeyes’ open to the media, but Day said the decision for the wide receiver, like other undecideds such as linebacker Tommy Eichelberg, will be left up to the players.

Looks like you’re waiting until Friday like the rest of us, Eli.

Fast forward a year from their Cotton Bowl matchup, and Missouri and Ohio State, ranked No. 9 and 7 in the nation, respectively, would be playoff teams in the expanded 12-team format set to debut in 2024.

Drinkwitz and Day were asked whether the pressure to win every game will lessen, now that the four-team CFP format is getting its swansong.

The Missouri coach did not agree.

“I don't know what world you're living in, man,” Drinkwitz said. “In college football, every game is everything and I don't think that's ever going to change.”

Dec 28, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talk behind the Field Scovell Trophy during a press conference prior to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

The coaches were asked to touch on the big issues in the sport, too, particularly the future of the sport with impending conference realignment.

UCLA’s Chip Kelly said earlier in the month that football needs to become independent from other NCAA sports to avoid making unmanageable schedules for non-revenue athletics as conference realignment continues to connect the two U.S. coasts, creating scheduling and travel concerns.

Drinkwitz, too, has touched on the topic, saying back in August that nobody had counted the cost of the toll of realignment on student-athletes.

The Missouri coach still agrees, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t time for a quick quip.

“Man, I’m just trying to beat Ohio State. I just listed all of the issues with going against their game plan. (Kelly) lives on the beach, man. I mean, he’s got time to, like, look at the waves and figure out this stuff,” Drinkwitz joked. “Like, I'm trying to figure out what my kids are getting for Christmas, and I had no idea. I don't know where the game is going.”

On a more serious note:

“I do think that there's been such a grab for the financial part with the TV stuff that we've lost a little bit of why we're doing it and what's best for the student-athlete,” Drinkwitz said. … “I really felt like this in August, and I still feel — Chip carried out the message — like, at some point football’s got to make decisions that impact just football, OK? We're never going to be able to sit in a room as an NCAA and make decisions that are positive for football and other sports. … We don't live in the same realm.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz says one-liners in Cotton Bowl press conference