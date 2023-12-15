Mizzou football beats out Ole Miss to land four-star, Texas-based running back Kewan Lacy

A seemingly late push for a talented tailback has paid off.

Mizzou football secured a commitment from four-star running back Kewan Lacy on Thursday evening. Up until shortly before his commitment, not many forecasters had Lacy choosing the Tigers.

Several recruiting forecasters had logged predictions that the Lancaster, Texas, native was going to head to another team in the Southeastern Conference — Ole Miss. Both Steve Wiltfong and Mike Roach of 247Sports had Lacy heading to Oxford, Mississippi. As little as five hours before the commitment, Wiltfong published a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he still favored the Rebels in the chase.

Missouri running backs coach Curtis Luper, left, throws the ball during spring practice last year at the Kadlec Practice Fields.

Between that post and Lacy’s commitment time, Wiltfong changed his prediction — and his last forecast was correct. Almost at the same time as Lacy's MU pledge, Missouri wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler posted a photo of running backs coach Curtis Luper with the caption: "This man stands on business."

Lacy is the No. 19-ranked running back in the Class of 2024, per On3’s industry rankings. The running back, who is listed at 6 foot, 205 pounds, took a visit to Missouri in November, shortly after he announced a decommitment from Nebraska.

The Tigers recently landed Georgia State transfer running back Marcus Carroll — a first-team All-Sun Belt selection this season — out of the portal. Mizzou is set to return underclassmen Jamal Roberts and Tavorus Jones next season.

Both Cody Schrader, who the NCAA announced as a consensus All-American on Thursday, and backup Nathaniel Peat are out of eligibility and will not return next season. The pair combined for an overwhelming majority of Missouri’s offensive snaps in 2023, with Schrader taking the lion's share.

With the addition of Lacy — the 18th player committed to MU’s ’24 class — the Tigers now have the 30th-ranked class in the nation, per 247Sports. Lacy was the fifth four-star pledge in the 2024 cycle, while the Tigers have one five-star prospect in Williams Nwaneri.

