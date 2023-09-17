Mizzou football the 2nd team out in AP Top 25, US LBM Coaches Poll after beating Kansas State

Mizzou football narrowly missed out on its first week as a ranked team since October 2019 on Sunday, coming in as the second team out in both the AP Top 25 poll and the US LBM Coaches Poll, a day after upsetting then-ranked Kansas State 30-27 on a dramatic day on Faurot Field.

The Tigers received 72 voting points in the AP poll, one spot ahead of the Wildcats, who entered the game at No. 15. Clemson was the first team out Sunday with 76 voting points, and Florida, receiving 103 voting points, took the No. 25 rank after beating Tennessee.

In the US LBM Coaches Poll, Missouri was one place below Kansas State, who dropped from No. 15 out of the rankings.

Starting quarterback Brady Cook threw for two touchdowns and a career-high 356 yards, and Harrison Mevis hit an SEC record-breaking 61-yard field goal as time expired to knock off the Wildcats.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) is tackled by Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Realus George Jr. (99) and defensive lineman Johnny Walker Jr. (15) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

The last time Missouri appeared in the AP Top 25 was Oct. 14, 2019, after beating Ole Miss 38-27 in Columbia to improve to 5-1. The Tigers appeared at No. 22 that week, but dropped out of the poll the next week after a loss to Vanderbilt. They finished the year 6-6 and were ineligible for a bowl appearance due to NCAA sanctions.

The other SEC teams ranked in the AP poll are Georgia (1); LSU (12); Alabama (13), Ole Miss (15); Tennessee (23); and the Gators (25).

Georgia also was No. 1 in the coaches poll, with Alabama and LSU trading places for No. 12 and No. 13, respectively, and Ole Miss (16) and Tennessee (20) also receiving top-25 spots.

Mizzou faces LSU on Oct. 7 at home, Georgia on Nov. 4 on the road; Tennessee on Nov. 11 at home; and Florida on Nov. 18 at home.

Next up for Drinkwitz’s Tigers: A neutral-site ‘home’ game against Memphis (3-0) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis.

