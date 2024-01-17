Mizzou falls to below .500 with a 93-75 loss to Alabama

Missouri for the most part kept it close, didn't back down but like the previous four games, no victory. Sound familiar? The Tigers closed within a one-possession score six times in the second half against Alabama but ultimately fell to the Crimson Tide on the road 93-75.

Confidence wasn’t an issue for the Tigers (8-9, 0-4) in a game that featured scrappy play and technical fouls. But despite shooting 52.6% from the field and 48.1% from behind the arc, the conference’s No. 1 offense was still too much for the Tigers, even with their top scorer not leading the charge.

Here are three takeaways from the Tigers fourth consecutive loss:

Jan 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Missouri center Connor Vanover (75) rebounds against Alabama guard Aaron Estrada at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri's promising middle eight keeps it close, but inconsistencies still remain

At one point, the Tigers trailed the high-flying Crimson Tide (12-5, 4-0) by 11 points in the first half at 33-22.

However, a switch was flipped towards the back end in the first half. Jesus Carralero-Martin, who has been phenomenal off the bench for the Tigers in conference play, splashed a 3-pointer. Anthony Robinson II made a tough layup a little over a minute later.

The Crimson Tide could only respond with a trio of free throws while the Tigers kept chipping away at the lead. Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer, while Tamar Bates made a tough shot with under a minute left. Bates then proceeded to record a steal, leading to another score by Honor.

When the dust settled going into the break, Missouri trailed Alabama by just two points at 36-34. The Tigers kept pace to start the second half, but multiple scoring droughts outside the middle eight plagued the Tigers.

After Sean East II scored a couple of free throws to pull within one point at 48-47, the Tigers went on a nearly three-minute scoring drought, allowing Alabama to increase the lead by eight. It's been a constant theme for the Tigers all season.

At times, their offense looks unstoppable, but in contrast, the team goes into prolonged scoring droughts that make it hard to watch offensively. This has been present in SEC play. At the end of the last three games, the Tigers finished 1-of-7 against Georgia, 1-of-15 at Kentucky, and 1-of-7 versus South Carolina.

A new starting lineup combination

Missouri went a bit older to start the game.

Dennis Gates opened with a new starting five combination against Alabama. Along with Bates, Carter, East, and Honor, 7-foot-5 center Connor Vanover started the game.

Vanover, the tallest player in Missouri men’s history and one of the tallest in college basketball. He played the first six minutes as Missouri took a a quick 10-8 lead five minutes into the game. He finished with a dunk to start the second half along with a rebound and a steal.

The grad transfer from Oral Roberts replaced sophomore Aidan Shaw in the starting lineup, who himself had started in seven of MU’s 16 previous games prior to Tuesday night. Shaw did play 15 minutes tallying two points, three rebounds and an assist.

Mark Sears scoring output is limited, but others flourish against the Tigers

A key to a potential victory for Missouri was ensuring the conference’s leading scorer didn’t get going. Prior to Tuesday, Mark Sears led the SEC with 325 points, equaling 20.3 points per game.

The Tigers did limit Sears for the most part, and the 6-foot-1 guard from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, did briefly leave the game with an apparent foot injury before returning in the second half.

Sears finished with nine points, but his teammates took over for him in the scoring department. Three Alabama players scored in double-figures against Missouri. Aaron Estrada and Rylan Griffen each finished with 21 points, while Nelson Grant collected 13, and JR Wrightshell and Nick Pringle combined for 21 .

Missouri returns to the basketball court on Saturday at home against Florida at 7 PM.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou falls to below .500 with a 93-75 loss to Alabama