Mizzou expected to hire Memphis AD Laird Veatch as new athletic director

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri is nearing a deal with Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch to become the school’s new athletic director, according to reports.

Veatch arrived in Memphis in 2019 and before that was the executive associate AD at the University of Florida from 2017-19.

He replaces former Mizzou AD Desireé Reed-Francois, who went to the University of Arizona February after spending three years at Missouri.

Veatch will be returning Columbia, where he was at from 1997-2002 serving in various roles including Assistant Athletics Director for Development from 2000-02.

He was also a team captain for the Kansas State football team and worked in numerous roles with the athletics program from 2010-17.

Under his guidance at Memphis, they were one of the first 10 schools in the country to hire a Director of Name, Image and Likeness with to help student-athletes maximize their NIL.

He will look to further enhance the Missouri athletics program as he takes over the reigns as the new athletic director.

