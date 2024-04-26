Mizzou DE Darius Robinson picked by Cardinals in NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mich. — Mizzou defensive end Darius Robinson is officially in the NFL.

Robinson was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

He is the first Mizzou first-round pick since Lincoln Prep alum and DE Charles Harris in 2017 by the Miami Dolphins with their 22nd overall pick.

Harris now plays for the Detroit Lions.

NFL Draft 2024: Live updates on picks from Detroit

The 6’5, 285-pounder had an outstanding senior season recording 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery en route to a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection.

There are also a few Mizzou players that could be selected in the draft:

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

RB Cody Schrader

OL Javon Foster

LB Ty’Ron Hopper

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.