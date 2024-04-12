Mizzou DE Darius Robinson to attend 2024 NFL Draft
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson will be in Detroit to hear his name called at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Robinson is regarded as a first-round pick and is one of 13 prospects who will be waiting to be selected for their first job out of college.
The 6’5, 285-pounder had an outstanding senior season recording 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery en route to a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection.
The draft will also bring Robinson back to his roots.
Chiefs NFL Draft prospect per day: Utah S Cole Bishop
He grew up in Southfield, Michigan, and went to high school at Canton, nearly a 40-minute drive from where the draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25-27.
Robinson is one of several Mizzou players that could be selected in the draft.
CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
OL Javon Foster
LB Ty’Ron Hopper
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.