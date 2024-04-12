Mizzou DE Darius Robinson to attend 2024 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson will be in Detroit to hear his name called at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Robinson is regarded as a first-round pick and is one of 13 prospects who will be waiting to be selected for their first job out of college.

The 6’5, 285-pounder had an outstanding senior season recording 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery en route to a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection.

The draft will also bring Robinson back to his roots.

He grew up in Southfield, Michigan, and went to high school at Canton, nearly a 40-minute drive from where the draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25-27.

Robinson is one of several Mizzou players that could be selected in the draft.

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

RB Cody Schrader

OL Javon Foster

LB Ty’Ron Hopper

