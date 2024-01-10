Mizzou basketball remains winless in SEC play, falls at No. 6 Kentucky

Missouri basketball kept it close for a majority of the 40 minutes against No. 6 Kentucky, but it didn't have enough juice as it fell 90-77 to the Wildcats on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.

This one was different from when these two teams faced off in December 2022.

There was no DeAndre Gholston, D’Moi Hodge, or Kobe Brown to save them against John Calipari’s Wildcats. Instead, it resembled the previous eight times that Missouri visited Kentucky, as the Tigers are now 0-9 all-time in Lexington, Kentucky.

Missouri got inspiring efforts from Noah Carter, Sean East II and Tamar Bates, but a deeper Kentucky team simply was just better on Tuesday night.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

SHOW HIM THE MONEY: Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz receives raise. The details of new deal through 2028

NEXT MAN UP: The players Mizzou football might call on to replace 10 draft-bound defensive players

Sloppy play puts the Tigers into a hole early

Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham makes a shot over Missouri’s Sean East II in Rupp Arena Tuesday night. Jan. 9, 2024

Early on, both teams were battling it out but like many games before, Missouri made it harder for themselves resulting in a tough hill to climb.

Kentucky (12-2, 2-0 SEC) led the Missouri 14-12 a little over four minutes into the contest. Unfortunately, and uncharacteristically for the Tigers (8-7, 0-2), the turnover bug plagued the team for the next three minutes.

A turnover by Bates led to a pair of free throws by Kentucky's Antonio Reeves. On the next offensive possession, a bad pass by Nick Honor turned into a trio of free throws for D.J. Wagner after being fouled by Honor. Shortly thereafter, East turned the ball over, resulting in points, and an illegal screen by Jesus Carralero-Martin resulted in another scoring opportunity for Kentucky.

After being down by just two points, Missouri found itself down eight at the 13:22 mark. The closest the Tigers would come the rest of the way would be three points shortly before the end of the half.

Despite the loss, Noah Carter ends a tough stretch of play

Prior to Tuesday, the previous six games were a tough stretch for Noah Carter on the court for Missouri.

In four games against Wichita State, Kansas, Seton Hall and Illinois, Carter tallied 33 points total, 8.2 per game and not reaching the double-digit mark whatsoever. Against Central Arkansas he scored 11 points and 13 in the Tigers previous matchup against Georgia.

But in a tough environment at Rupp Arena, Carter became a silver lining against the Wildcats. In the first half alone, he scored 11 points. A tough shot off a beautiful pass from Sean East II helped pull Missouri within seven going into the break. He finished with 16 points on 5-for-11 shooting, including knocking down a trio of 3-pointers. Carter also grabbed three rebounds and two steals.

Missouri's bench is nowhere to be found for the second game in a row

Against Georgia, Missouri got double-digit scoring figures from starters Carter, East, Bates and Aidan Shaw. The Tigers' bench? Just three points from Carralero-Martin.

Did that improve against Kentucky on Tuesday night? Yes, but not by much.

Along with Carter's contributions, Sean East II, the heart and soul of Missouri this season tallied 15 points while Tamar Bates scored 18 points tying Carter on six of nine shooting. Those three combined for 57 of Missouri's 77 points on the night.

Nick Honor and Shaw combined for just eight points. Off the bench, Connor Vanover and Jesus Carralero Martin scored four points each. Curt Lewis and Mabor Majak logged minutes and didn't register a single point in the loss while John Tonje scored just two points on a pair of free throws. Kentucky on the other hand had five players score in double-digits in its13-point victory.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou basketball remains winless in SEC in loss at No. 6 Kentucky