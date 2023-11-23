Mizzou basketball overcomes horrid start to handily defeat South Carolina State

And breathe.

For a long time, it wasn't pretty. But the Tigers got over the hump.

Mizzou men’s basketball came back from a 16-point deficit to defeat South Carolina State 82-59 on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena, avoiding back-to-back upset losses on Norm Stewart Court.

The offense came out stagnant, but a late, 18-2 run in the first half and a show from a true freshman in the second half saved the Tigers’ hide.

Here are three notes from the win:

Nov 22, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Sean East II (55) picks up a loose ball as South Carolina State Bulldogs forward Caleb McCarty (4) defends during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson’s run

True freshman Anthony Robinson took off down the court. With his slender 6-foot-2 frame, surely a layup was coming.

Nope.

The freshman rattled the rim, laying down an eye-popping dunk.

Moments earlier, he dropped a close-range jumper to break a 39-all tie. Moments after, Robinson broke into the paint again, made a layup and drew a foul. He converted the free throw, before tracking down a Bulldog on the other side

Missouri went on a 22-0 run in five minutes and eight seconds. And a large part of that can be attributed to the freshman.

He scored seven points and had two assists, one steal and one block during the game-sealing spell. The freshman was involved in just about every buildup.

Resuscitating run

Aidan Shaw went sprawling.

Diving for a loose ball that looked destined to end up in the hands of SCSU, the forward head first, fingers stretched out and tipped it back in. Sean East II collected, fed it to Connor Vanover on the breakaway in the corner, and the big man dropped a 3.

The Tigers were trailing by 14 before that.

It sparked an 18-2 run in four minutes and 29 seconds that helped save a shocker.

Vanover came up with a block, as did Shaw. Those both turned into Nick Honor 3s.

Honor added another before the run was done, also feeding a lob pass to Vanover at the rim, which the big man turned home. Shaw also slammed one home.

Until the run, the Tigers' future looked bleak. After the break, they cruised home.

Nov 22, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs forward Davion Everett (55) shoots against Missouri Tigers center Connor Vanover (75) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Offense missing early

Mizzou’s ball movement has been lethargic at the best of times through five games.

On Wednesday it was nigh-on non-existent out the gates.

The Tigers were almost incapable of setting foot in the paint for most of the first half — or breaching the 3-point line, for that matter.

Mizzou mostly toiled along the perimeter line, draining the shot clock more often than has perhaps ever been the case in the Gates era. The Tigers fired off hopeful — or hopeless — 3s as the buzzer sounded mid-air, pre-clank time after time.

Outside of Nick Honor, the Tigers were 1-of-7 from deep in the first half as they went into the break down 37-35.

And adding salt to the wounds as they fell to a 16-point deficit in the first half, Missouri’s turnover troubles from Sunday’s shocker against Jackson State carried over into the midweek matchup. The Tigers had four turnovers in the opening four minutes. They recovered, slightly, to finish the game with 12.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou overcomes horrid start to handily defeat South Carolina State