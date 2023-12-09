Mizzou basketball guard Caleb Grill out indefinitely with wrist injury, to miss Border War

Mizzou men's basketball guard Caleb Grill will miss Border War.

The Iowa State transfer, the lone active Missouri player to have played against Kansas at Phog Allen Fieldhouse, was ruled out of the KU game with a wrist injury. MU announced the news approximately 90 minutes before first tip against the Jayhawks on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.

Grill will be out indefinitely, per a news release.

“Unfortunately, Caleb suffered an injury to his wrist on his non-shooting hand Sunday after a hard fall,” MU coach Dennis Gates said in a news release. “I’m happy to report that he had a successful surgery earlier this week and is on track for a five-to-seven-week recovery with a chance of returning sooner. As a key piece of our team this season, Caleb will certainly be missed but we look forward to him making a full recovery and contributing to our success during the second half of the season.”

Missouri's Caleb Grill brings the ball up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 101-79. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

After the game against Wichita State, the Columbia Daily Tribune asked Grill about the hard fall late in the second half mentioned in the release. Grill, at the time, said that he felt fine. He returned to the game after the incident, playing for the final four minutes of the win.

Grill started the first four games of the season for Mizzou, but has only started one matchup in the Tigers' past five contests. The guard recorded the Tigers' first double-double of the season in the win over Wichita State, with 13 points and 10 rebounds from the bench.

Missouri will also be without Kaleb Brown, the only active Mizzou player to have played at Allen Fieldhouse as a Tiger, as he was ruled out for the season in November after a stress reaction in his shin.

