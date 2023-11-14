How Mizzou basketball freshman Anthony Robinson made the most of playing time in win over SIUE

The transition from high school to college hasn’t seemed to take Anthony Robinson II all too long.

And if you ask MU coach Dennis Gates, there are a couple of fairly simple reasons for that.

One: His senior teammates, Sean East II and Nick Honor, who took him under their wing and "tested" him during the offseason.

Two: His former coach — Heisman winner and former NBA player Charlie Ward — at high school in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Mizzou men’s basketball freshman point guard played the fifth-most minutes in the Tigers’ 68-50, bounceback win over SIU Edwardsville on Monday at Mizzou Arena.

Not only that, Robinson did it with some style.

He led the teams with five assists, including a defense-piercing pass into Sean East II’s stride late for a simple layup in the first half, helping the Tigers pull away from the Cougars toward the end of a back-and-forth, closer-than-expected opening period.

Robinson hauled in two offensive rebounds — leading the team — using every ounce of his slender, 6-foot-2 frame to out-hustle the opposition for the boards. He drove to the basket time after time and drew seven fouls — leading the team. He didn’t make anything from the field, but went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line to, you guessed it, lead the Tigers in both attempts and makes. He added two blocks, second on the team behind only Noah Carter.

The bigger stage hasn’t seemed to phase the true freshman.

“I think when you look at his level of maturity, you have to credit his high school coach Charlie Ward. I mean, you’ve got to think that he learned something in those four years,” MU coach Dennis Gates said. … “He's a competitor by nature, he wants to do right, but more importantly, he's almost a 4.0 (GPA) student. And when you have a complete kid like that in your program, his actions speak louder than his words. His ability to be places on time speaks louder than words. His ability to not give up, and when he gets knocked down, he gets right back up again.”

Missouri’s offense never quite kicked out of second gear Monday evening, nor did it ever really need to.

The Tigers were stifling on defense, holding SIUE (1-2) to a measly three field goals over the course of the second half, including a 17-minute, 30-second stretch without a make from the field.

Gates struck a positive tone postgame, saying the Tigers responded to a hefty loss to Memphis with the correct attitude.

Lessons, not losses, is the phraseology Gates has coined.

And while it wasn’t perfect, there was some promise, some grit and optimism to be drawn, especially from the true freshman.

Gates said East and Honor put the freshman “through the ringer” in the summer.

“They tested him,” Gates said, “and he did not back down one time.”

He certainly didn’t on Monday.

“I love Anthony Robinson — he's willing to learn, always, and always asking questions, but he just brings a spark every time he's in the game,” East said. … “He’s just always bringing good energy and executes Coach’s direction well. And as a freshman, that's good. He's always just ready to do whatever Coach and (his teammates) say to him, and he's just happy to be out there.”

Missouri (2-1) next faces a tricky test in its first road game of the season, traveling Thursday to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota (2-0).

Connor Vanover will return from his three-game absence due to an NCAA ruling on his participation in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. The Tigers will look to return Kaleb Brown, who missed Monday’s game with “flu-like symptoms” and a “shin bruise.” Honor went off in the second half with what appeared to be a hand injury, but Gates said the point guard pulled himself out of the game and could have returned if necessary.

It’ll be the first road environment of Robinson’s career. The Barn isn't likely to be the easiest road debut.

But the stage hasn’t looked too big for him yet.

“If you know you look at his level of competitiveness, he does not take it easy on Nick or Sean. Every day he's an everyday guy. And no matter what, everyday guys are going to be rewarded with something,” Gates said. … “I mean, I can't say enough about him, and I think his teammates would say the same.”

