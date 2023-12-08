Can Mizzou basketball break 24-year Allen Fieldhouse duck, cap tremendous fall of MU sports?

Border War might just be the last rung to oblivion.

Mizzou football is a 10-win team, the Tigers are heading to the Cotton Bowl and their coach, Eli Drinkwitz, is the Southeastern Conference coach of the year. Missouri volleyball picked up its first NCAA Tournament win since 2020, led by Dawn Sullivan, the SEC’s co-coach of the year. MU wrestling is ranked No. 3 in the nation. The Missouri athletic department spearheaded the move for one of the most innovative, forward-thinking name, image and likeness laws in the nation and seemingly has the Midas touch of late.

So, dare MU fans dream of delirium?

Say, a Missouri men’s basketball win in Allen Fieldhouse? That hasn’t been done in 24 years — Norm Stewart’s last game as a coach at Phog Allen. It hasn't even been a competitive game for the past couple of seasons.

Well, Dennis Gates’ team will get a chance to put the bow on a near-preposterous four months of Tiger sports. Missouri faces No. 2 Kansas on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas, in the third installment of the revived Border War — or Border Showdown, in its current state — rivalry.

Since the fierce foes rehashed the Big 12, Eight, on and on, dual in 2021, it’s been a brutal return for Missouri. Then-coach Cuonzo Martin’s team lost by 37 points in Lawrence. The first loss of the Gates era followed in 2022 when the Jayhawks came to Mizzou Arena and silenced the sellout crowd with a 95-67 win.

But Gates isn’t panicking. He said he has “amnesia” when it comes to that game.

“Last year's game is last year,” the head coach said. “I truly believe it prepared us for the personalities on our team last season, but also the being able to respond. I thought our guys responded from that game in a positive way, and it became a lesson for us. So, ultimately, the big picture — we're looking at this as a completely different game, a completely different environment.

“We have several guys that's a year older into this game, knowing what's going on with it, the history of it, the dynamics. But also, we have guys that are college basketball educated, meaning they know — and they've heard their friends or different people (say) — just in terms of what it's like to play in Kansas.”

Missouri assistant coach Charlton Young (left) and Missouri head coach Dennis Gates (right) coach the Tigers during MU's Border War game against Kansas on Dec. 10, 2022, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

Gates also won’t get drawn into fighting words. Speaking Thursday to local media, the coach credited the Jayhawks as one of the “top programs in the country.” He brought up his connection with Bill Self through Leonard Hamilton, who helped both sides of the Border War head coaches into that world.

“Nothing but an unbelievable rivalry in college basketball that we're excited to play in,” Gates said.

He also won’t diminish the road environments the Tigers have already faced this season.

Gates was pleased with what the Tigers were able to achieve against Minnesota and Pittsburgh, where they picked up a pair of major conference wins on the road. Of course, The Barn and The Pete aren’t likely to compare with the Border War and the Phog Allen faithful, but Gates expressed confidence through his team’s experience.

“Our guys do a lot of studying of basketball. They know the environment, they know what it entails,” Gates said. … “Our game at Kansas is going to deliver its own obstacles. We’ve got to be able to see what they are in-game, make the adjustments, and also prepare no different than the other team, but I'm excited about what our schedule has been able to provide us within the preparation.”

Missouri's Kobe Brown lays up the ball in the first half of the Tigers' Border War rivalry game against Kansas on Dec. 11, 2021.

But it’s tough to escape discussion of a game of this magnitude — and the magnitude of the game itself.

Gates said he’s had a similar conversation with just about every past MU coach he’s talked with. Norm Stewart, naturally, always brings it up, Gates said.

It hasn’t been easy going for Missouri against their rival to the west.

Especially in Lawrence, where MU has not won since 1999.

But it’s been a nigh-on magic few months for Missouri athletics.

There’d be no more impressive trick than a win in Kansas.

“We know Kansas has a great home-court advantage. That's documented,” Gates said. “But that doesn't mean, you know, we're gonna go in there and not compete to the best of our ability. We're going to always do that. … Team’s have been able to conquer Phog Allen, and, ultimately, our job is to be the next opponent to try to do that, and we'll see. I just hope we give ourselves a chance in that last possession to walk away with a victory and, ultimately, that's our thoughts.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Can Mizzou break 24-year Phog Allen duck, cap tremendous fall of MU sports?