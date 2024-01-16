Mizzou basketball announces John Tonje will miss the remainder of the regular season

Graduate guard John Tonje is out for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Missouri men’s basketball announced an hour and a half before taking the court against Alabama that Tonje would sit out the rest of the year due to an injury suffered to his foot.

Tonje previously played in the Tigers two recent games against Kentucky and South Carolina after missing a pair of games against Illinois and Central Arkansas. He also didn’t appear in contests versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Loyola-Maryland, Pittsburgh, and Wichita State.

“John has been hampered by an offseason foot injury this entire year,” said head coach Dennis Gates in a news release. “He was one of our best players during summer workouts before suffering the setback, and, unfortunately, the injury has prevented him from being completely healthy and reaching the levels he is accustomed to. We look forward to him taking the proper amount of time to fully recover and showcasing his skills and complete potential in the future.”

When on the basketball court, Tonje averaged 9.8 minutes per game for the Tigers while making four starts. He tallied 2.6 points for MU in the eight games he did appear in. His season-high scoring total was five points twice against SIU-Edwardsville and Jackson State.

Tonje transferred from Colorado State in the offseason. He averaged 14.6 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Rams during the 2022-23 season while playing for the Cameroon National Team in August in the FIBA Qualifying Tournament.

