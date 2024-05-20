Advertisement

Mizuho Americas Open prize money: Where Nelly Korda now stands in season earnings

Golf Channel
·2 min read
Mizuho Americas Open prize money: Where Nelly Korda now stands in season earnings

Nelly Korda earned her sixth LPGA title of the season, capturing the Mizuho Americas Open.

With a first-place prize of $450,000, Korda added to her season haul. She has now pocketed $2,943,708 in 2024. Second on the money list is Hannah Green, a two-time winner this year who lost to Korda by a stroke at Liberty National, with $1,172,842.

Lorena Ochoa, in 2007, set the record for most official money earned in a season with $4,364,994.

Here's a look at the full prize money payout in New Jersey.

FINISH

PLAYER

EARNINGS

1

Nelly Korda

$450,000

2

Hannah Green

$277,738

T3

Chanettee Wannasaen

$146,358

T3

Ariya Jutanugarn

$146,358

T3

Jennifer Kupcho

$146,358

T3

Gabriela Ruffels

$146,358

T7

Marina Alex

$64,365

T7

Yuna Nishimura

$64,365

T7

Patty Tavatanakit

$64,365

T7

Atthaya Thitikul

$64,365

T7

Sei Young Kim

$64,365

T7

Bianca Pagdanganan

$64,365

T7

Ayaka Furue

$64,365

T14

Megan Khang

$40,144

T14

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

$40,144

T14

Nasa Hataoka

$40,144

T14

In Gee Chun

$40,144

T14

Lauren Coughlin

$40,144

T14

Andrea Lee

$40,144

T14

Sophia Popov

$40,144

T21

Celine Boutier

$30,238

T21

Minjee Lee

$30,238

T21

Alison Lee

$30,238

T21

Ally Ewing

$30,238

T21

Ashleigh Buhai

$30,238

T21

Moriya Jutanugarn

$30,238

T21

Pajaree Anannarukarn

$30,238

T28

Amy Yang

$23,904

T28

Stacy Lewis

$23,904

T28

Jenny Shin

$23,904

T28

Xiyu Lin

$23,904

T28

So Mi Lee

$23,904

33

Mao Saigo

$21,136

T34

Perrine Delacour

$18,703

T34

Charley Hull

$18,703

T34

Narin An

$18,703

T34

Lizette Salas

$18,703

T34

Bailey Tardy

$18,703

T39

Carlota Ciganda

$16,118

T39

Albane Valenzuela

$16,118

T41

Linn Grant

$13,761

T41

Madelene Sagstrom

$13,761

T41

Auston Kim

$13,761

T41

Morgane Metraux

$13,761

T41

Elizabeth Szokol

$13,761

T41

Minji Kang

$13,761

T47

Yu Liu

$11,784

T47

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

$11,784

T49

Georgia Hall

$10,871

T49

Jin Young Ko

$10,871

T51

Karis Davidson

$10,189

T51

Sarah Kemp

$10,189

T53

Stephanie Kyriacou

$9,427

T53

Angel Yin

$9,427

T53

Wichanee Meechai

$9,427

T56

Brooke M. Henderson

$8,667

T56

Frida Kinhult

$8,667

58

Mi Hyang Lee

$8,211