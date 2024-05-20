Mizuho Americas Open prize money: Where Nelly Korda now stands in season earnings
Nelly Korda earned her sixth LPGA title of the season, capturing the Mizuho Americas Open.
With a first-place prize of $450,000, Korda added to her season haul. She has now pocketed $2,943,708 in 2024. Second on the money list is Hannah Green, a two-time winner this year who lost to Korda by a stroke at Liberty National, with $1,172,842.
Lorena Ochoa, in 2007, set the record for most official money earned in a season with $4,364,994.
Here's a look at the full prize money payout in New Jersey.
FINISH
PLAYER
EARNINGS
1
Nelly Korda
$450,000
2
Hannah Green
$277,738
T3
Chanettee Wannasaen
$146,358
T3
Ariya Jutanugarn
$146,358
T3
Jennifer Kupcho
$146,358
T3
Gabriela Ruffels
$146,358
T7
Marina Alex
$64,365
T7
Yuna Nishimura
$64,365
T7
Patty Tavatanakit
$64,365
T7
Atthaya Thitikul
$64,365
T7
Sei Young Kim
$64,365
T7
Bianca Pagdanganan
$64,365
T7
Ayaka Furue
$64,365
T14
Megan Khang
$40,144
T14
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
$40,144
T14
Nasa Hataoka
$40,144
T14
In Gee Chun
$40,144
T14
Lauren Coughlin
$40,144
T14
Andrea Lee
$40,144
T14
Sophia Popov
$40,144
T21
Celine Boutier
$30,238
T21
Minjee Lee
$30,238
T21
Alison Lee
$30,238
T21
Ally Ewing
$30,238
T21
Ashleigh Buhai
$30,238
T21
Moriya Jutanugarn
$30,238
T21
Pajaree Anannarukarn
$30,238
T28
Amy Yang
$23,904
T28
Stacy Lewis
$23,904
T28
Jenny Shin
$23,904
T28
Xiyu Lin
$23,904
T28
So Mi Lee
$23,904
33
Mao Saigo
$21,136
T34
Perrine Delacour
$18,703
T34
Charley Hull
$18,703
T34
Narin An
$18,703
T34
Lizette Salas
$18,703
T34
Bailey Tardy
$18,703
T39
Carlota Ciganda
$16,118
T39
Albane Valenzuela
$16,118
T41
Linn Grant
$13,761
T41
Madelene Sagstrom
$13,761
T41
Auston Kim
$13,761
T41
Morgane Metraux
$13,761
T41
Elizabeth Szokol
$13,761
T41
Minji Kang
$13,761
T47
Yu Liu
$11,784
T47
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
$11,784
T49
Georgia Hall
$10,871
T49
Jin Young Ko
$10,871
T51
Karis Davidson
$10,189
T51
Sarah Kemp
$10,189
T53
Stephanie Kyriacou
$9,427
T53
Angel Yin
$9,427
T53
Wichanee Meechai
$9,427
T56
Brooke M. Henderson
$8,667
T56
Frida Kinhult
$8,667
58
Mi Hyang Lee
$8,211