Advertisement
Breaking News:

Xander Schauffele birdies 18th to win PGA Championship

Mizuho Americas Open 2024 prize money payouts for all the LPGA golfers at Liberty National

beth ann nichols
·2 min read
1

Nelly Korda’s first trip to Liberty National resulted in a big payday as the No. 1 player in the world nabbed her sixth victory of the season and a $450,000 first-place prize at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Korda, who became the fastest player to reach $2 million in single-season earnings earlier this year, has now earned $2,943,708 in 2024 and $11,880,981 in her career.

Rookie Gabriela Ruffels notched her third top-3 finish of the season and another hefty check of $146,358.

The Mizuho purse increased from $2.75 million to $3 million this season in the event’s second year. Mizuho also covers hotels expenses and offers a ferry shuttle to the course.

Check out how much each player made at the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open.

Pos.

Golfer

Score

Earnings

1

Nelly Korda

-14

$450,000

2

Hannah Green

-13

$277,738

T3

Chanettee Wannasaen

-10

$146,358

T3

Ariya Jutanugarn

-10

$146,358

T3

Jennifer Kupcho

-10

$146,358

T3

Gabriela Ruffels

-10

$146,358

T7

Marina Alex

-9

$64,365

T7

Yuna Nishimura

-9

$64,365

T7

Patty Tavatanakit

-9

$64,365

T7

Atthaya Thitikul

-9

$64,365

T7

Sei Young Kim

-9

$64,365

T7

Bianca Pagdanganan

-9

$64,365

T7

Ayaka Furue

-9

$64,365

T14

Megan Khang

-8

$40,144

T14

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

-8

$40,144

T14

Nasa Hataoka

-8

$40,144

T14

In Gee Chun

-8

$40,144

T14

Lauren Coughlin

-8

$40,144

T14

Andrea Lee

-8

$40,144

T14

Sophia Popov

-8

$40,144

T21

Celine Boutier

-7

$30,238

T21

Minjee Lee

-7

$30,238

T21

Alison Lee

-7

$30,238

T21

Ally Ewing

-7

$30,238

T21

Ashleigh Buhai

-7

$30,238

T21

Moriya Jutanugarn

-7

$30,238

T21

Pajaree Anannarukarn

-7

$30,238

T28

Amy Yang

-6

$23,904

T28

Stacy Lewis

-6

$23,904

T28

Jenny Shin

-6

$23,904

T28

Xiyu Lin

-6

$23,904

T28

So Mi Lee

-6

$23,904

33

Mao Saigo

-5

$21,136

T34

Perrine Delacour

-4

$18,703

T34

Charley Hull

-4

$18,703

T34

Narin An

-4

$18,703

T34

Lizette Salas

-4

$18,703

T34

Bailey Tardy

-4

$18,703

T39

Carlota Ciganda

-3

$16,118

T39

Albane Valenzuela

-3

$16,118

T41

Linn Grant

-2

$13,761

T41

Madelene Sagstrom

-2

$13,761

T41

Auston Kim

-2

$13,761

T41

Morgane Metraux

-2

$13,761

T41

Elizabeth Szokol

-2

$13,761

T41

Minji Kang

-2

$13,761

T47

Yu Liu

-1

$11,784

T47

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

-1

$11,784

T49

Georgia Hall

E

$10,871

T49

Jin Young Ko

E

$10,871

T51

Karis Davidson

1

$10,189

T51

Sarah Kemp

1

$10,189

T53

Stephanie Kyriacou

2

$9,427

T53

Angel Yin

2

$9,427

T53

Wichanee Meechai

2

$9,427

T56

Brooke M. Henderson

3

$8,667

T56

Frida Kinhult

3

$8,667

58

Mi Hyang Lee

4

$8,211

 

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek