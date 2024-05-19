Mizuho Americas Open 2024 prize money payouts for all the LPGA golfers at Liberty National
Nelly Korda’s first trip to Liberty National resulted in a big payday as the No. 1 player in the world nabbed her sixth victory of the season and a $450,000 first-place prize at the Mizuho Americas Open.
Korda, who became the fastest player to reach $2 million in single-season earnings earlier this year, has now earned $2,943,708 in 2024 and $11,880,981 in her career.
Rookie Gabriela Ruffels notched her third top-3 finish of the season and another hefty check of $146,358.
The Mizuho purse increased from $2.75 million to $3 million this season in the event’s second year. Mizuho also covers hotels expenses and offers a ferry shuttle to the course.
Check out how much each player made at the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open.
Pos.
Golfer
Score
Earnings
1
Nelly Korda
-14
$450,000
2
Hannah Green
-13
$277,738
T3
Chanettee Wannasaen
-10
$146,358
T3
Ariya Jutanugarn
-10
$146,358
T3
Jennifer Kupcho
-10
$146,358
T3
Gabriela Ruffels
-10
$146,358
T7
Marina Alex
-9
$64,365
T7
Yuna Nishimura
-9
$64,365
T7
Patty Tavatanakit
-9
$64,365
T7
Atthaya Thitikul
-9
$64,365
T7
Sei Young Kim
-9
$64,365
T7
Bianca Pagdanganan
-9
$64,365
T7
Ayaka Furue
-9
$64,365
T14
Megan Khang
-8
$40,144
T14
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
-8
$40,144
T14
Nasa Hataoka
-8
$40,144
T14
In Gee Chun
-8
$40,144
T14
Lauren Coughlin
-8
$40,144
T14
Andrea Lee
-8
$40,144
T14
Sophia Popov
-8
$40,144
T21
Celine Boutier
-7
$30,238
T21
Minjee Lee
-7
$30,238
T21
Alison Lee
-7
$30,238
T21
Ally Ewing
-7
$30,238
T21
Ashleigh Buhai
-7
$30,238
T21
Moriya Jutanugarn
-7
$30,238
T21
Pajaree Anannarukarn
-7
$30,238
T28
Amy Yang
-6
$23,904
T28
Stacy Lewis
-6
$23,904
T28
Jenny Shin
-6
$23,904
T28
Xiyu Lin
-6
$23,904
T28
So Mi Lee
-6
$23,904
33
Mao Saigo
-5
$21,136
T34
Perrine Delacour
-4
$18,703
T34
Charley Hull
-4
$18,703
T34
Narin An
-4
$18,703
T34
Lizette Salas
-4
$18,703
T34
Bailey Tardy
-4
$18,703
T39
Carlota Ciganda
-3
$16,118
T39
Albane Valenzuela
-3
$16,118
T41
Linn Grant
-2
$13,761
T41
Madelene Sagstrom
-2
$13,761
T41
Auston Kim
-2
$13,761
T41
Morgane Metraux
-2
$13,761
T41
Elizabeth Szokol
-2
$13,761
T41
Minji Kang
-2
$13,761
T47
Yu Liu
-1
$11,784
T47
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
-1
$11,784
T49
Georgia Hall
E
$10,871
T49
Jin Young Ko
E
$10,871
T51
Karis Davidson
1
$10,189
T51
Sarah Kemp
1
$10,189
T53
Stephanie Kyriacou
2
$9,427
T53
Angel Yin
2
$9,427
T53
Wichanee Meechai
2
$9,427
T56
Brooke M. Henderson
3
$8,667
T56
Frida Kinhult
3
$8,667
58
Mi Hyang Lee
4
$8,211