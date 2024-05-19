Mizuho Americas Open 2024 prize money payouts for all the LPGA golfers at Liberty National

Nelly Korda’s first trip to Liberty National resulted in a big payday as the No. 1 player in the world nabbed her sixth victory of the season and a $450,000 first-place prize at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Korda, who became the fastest player to reach $2 million in single-season earnings earlier this year, has now earned $2,943,708 in 2024 and $11,880,981 in her career.

Rookie Gabriela Ruffels notched her third top-3 finish of the season and another hefty check of $146,358.

The Mizuho purse increased from $2.75 million to $3 million this season in the event’s second year. Mizuho also covers hotels expenses and offers a ferry shuttle to the course.

Check out how much each player made at the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open.

Pos. Golfer Score Earnings 1 Nelly Korda -14 $450,000 2 Hannah Green -13 $277,738 T3 Chanettee Wannasaen -10 $146,358 T3 Ariya Jutanugarn -10 $146,358 T3 Jennifer Kupcho -10 $146,358 T3 Gabriela Ruffels -10 $146,358 T7 Marina Alex -9 $64,365 T7 Yuna Nishimura -9 $64,365 T7 Patty Tavatanakit -9 $64,365 T7 Atthaya Thitikul -9 $64,365 T7 Sei Young Kim -9 $64,365 T7 Bianca Pagdanganan -9 $64,365 T7 Ayaka Furue -9 $64,365 T14 Megan Khang -8 $40,144 T14 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -8 $40,144 T14 Nasa Hataoka -8 $40,144 T14 In Gee Chun -8 $40,144 T14 Lauren Coughlin -8 $40,144 T14 Andrea Lee -8 $40,144 T14 Sophia Popov -8 $40,144 T21 Celine Boutier -7 $30,238 T21 Minjee Lee -7 $30,238 T21 Alison Lee -7 $30,238 T21 Ally Ewing -7 $30,238 T21 Ashleigh Buhai -7 $30,238 T21 Moriya Jutanugarn -7 $30,238 T21 Pajaree Anannarukarn -7 $30,238 T28 Amy Yang -6 $23,904 T28 Stacy Lewis -6 $23,904 T28 Jenny Shin -6 $23,904 T28 Xiyu Lin -6 $23,904 T28 So Mi Lee -6 $23,904 33 Mao Saigo -5 $21,136 T34 Perrine Delacour -4 $18,703 T34 Charley Hull -4 $18,703 T34 Narin An -4 $18,703 T34 Lizette Salas -4 $18,703 T34 Bailey Tardy -4 $18,703 T39 Carlota Ciganda -3 $16,118 T39 Albane Valenzuela -3 $16,118 T41 Linn Grant -2 $13,761 T41 Madelene Sagstrom -2 $13,761 T41 Auston Kim -2 $13,761 T41 Morgane Metraux -2 $13,761 T41 Elizabeth Szokol -2 $13,761 T41 Minji Kang -2 $13,761 T47 Yu Liu -1 $11,784 T47 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -1 $11,784 T49 Georgia Hall E $10,871 T49 Jin Young Ko E $10,871 T51 Karis Davidson 1 $10,189 T51 Sarah Kemp 1 $10,189 T53 Stephanie Kyriacou 2 $9,427 T53 Angel Yin 2 $9,427 T53 Wichanee Meechai 2 $9,427 T56 Brooke M. Henderson 3 $8,667 T56 Frida Kinhult 3 $8,667 58 Mi Hyang Lee 4 $8,211

