Miyan Williams leaves Ohio State vs. Indiana with injury, Buckeyes turn to Dallan Hayden

Miyan Williams was having himself a day against Indiana.

In the first half, the Ohio State running back had 147 rushing yards on 15 carries, scoring a 48-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Hoosiers.

With a room that was down to two scholarship players, due to injuries for TreVeyon Henderson, Chip Trayanum and T.C. Caffey, Williams left the game late in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

Williams was helped off the field by two trainers before being carted off the field showing an "O-H" to the crowd before he was taken to the locker room.

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams (3) is helped off the field after sustaining an injury during the second quarter against Indiana at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State had a season high 190 rushing yards in the first half.

Williams was Ohio State's leading rusher heading into the game with 636 yards and 12 touchdowns on 102 carries.

Trayanum was listed as a game-time decision, but took the field in street clothes. Henderson was also held out for the second-straight game and had a walking boot on his left foot.

Ohio State turned to freshman running back Dallan Hayden for the rest of the quarter, who finished with 26 yards and a 14-yard touchdown run on five carries.

Wide receiver Xavier Johnson also has gotten work as a running back for the Buckeyes.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ohio State RB Miyan Williams injured during game vs. Indiana