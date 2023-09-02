Miyan Williams gets the first Ohio State touchdown of the season; social media reacts

Ohio State Football is officially on the board for 2023.

The Buckeyes are in Bloomington taking on Indiana for the season opener. While all eyes were on Kyle McCord, the Buckeyes used a balanced attack to methodically move the ball down the field on the opening drive.

TreVeyon Henderson took the bulk of the carries until the Bucks got into the red zone. A combination of Chip Traynum and Miyan Williams finished off the drive with Williams taking it in for the first score of the season. Buckeye Nation seems pretty excited about the fast start to the season.

Let’s check out some of the social media reactions.

Miyan is tough to tackle

Truth: @OhioStateFB's Miyan Williams is so tough to bring down. 💪 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/YuprhZnhTo — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 2, 2023

Williams is difficult to tackle.

Not a bad comparison

I love Miyan Williams. The dude leans into contact and uses it to gain momentum. He's like a faster Master Teague. — Kyle (@BucKylez) September 2, 2023

Interesting comparison here, what do you think?

That is a loaded running back room

Full use of the pair and a spare for Ohio State on that drive: TreVeyon Henderson: 4 carries, 20 yards

Chip Trayanum: 1 carry, 17 yards

Miyan Williams: 1 carry, 7 yards, TD And the Buckeyes have Evan Pryor and Dallan Hayden, too… — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) September 2, 2023

Ground game looked good on the first drive.

We got some "Dawgs" out there

Miyan Williams is a Dawg but that was one hell of a block pic.twitter.com/NOW4bwhqbi — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) September 2, 2023

The offensive line deserves a lot for credit for the backs success.

Effecient all around

Kyle McCord’s first drive as the starting QB ends with a touchdown. #Buckeyes lead, 7-0 Miyan Williams rushes 7 yards for the score. McCord’s opening stats: 3-4 passing for 28 yards. 1 carry for 8 yards. — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) September 2, 2023

A great start to the year for the Ohio State offense.

