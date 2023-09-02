Miyan Williams gets the first Ohio State touchdown of the season; social media reacts

Ohio State Football is officially on the board for 2023.

The Buckeyes are in Bloomington taking on Indiana for the season opener. While all eyes were on Kyle McCord, the Buckeyes used a balanced attack to methodically move the ball down the field on the opening drive.

TreVeyon Henderson took the bulk of the carries until the Bucks got into the red zone. A combination of Chip Traynum and Miyan Williams finished off the drive with Williams taking it in for the first score of the season. Buckeye Nation seems pretty excited about the fast start to the season.

Let’s check out some of the social media reactions.

